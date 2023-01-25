Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Totally plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLY   GB00BYM1JJ00

TOTALLY PLC

(TLY)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:24 2023-01-25 am EST
29.00 GBX   -4.92%
03:04pTRADING UPDATES: Appreciate gets court date; Corcel completes sale
AN
07:17aTotally Unit Terminates Urgent Treatment Centers Contracts with UK Hospitals
MT
01/24Totally plc Declares Interim Dividend, Payable on 24 February 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TRADING UPDATES: Appreciate gets court date; Corcel completes sale

01/25/2023 | 03:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Appreciate Group PLC - Merseyside, England-based multi-retailer redemption product provider to corporate and consumer markets - Says that the court hearing to sanction the acquisition by PayPoint PLC will be held in the Royal Courts of Justice on February 23. In November, the Hertfordshire, England-based payment services provider PayPoint said it is buying Appreciate in a deal that values the company at around GBP83 million. PayPoint will pay 33 pence in cash and 0.019 of a new PayPoint share for each Appreciate share. PayPoint expects the takeover scheme to become effective in the first half of 2023.

----------

Corcel PLC - London-based mining and mineral resource development company - Completes the sale of a 100% stake in the Burwell Energy Storage project outside of Cambridge to Burwell AL Ltd for cash proceeds of GBP200,000, plus reimbursement of Corcel's grid deposit of GBP50,000. The outstanding balance of its corporate debt is GBP672,941, it says. "The sale of the Burwell energy storage project amidst ongoing timing uncertainties and potentially substantial additional upgrade costs at the local substation, completes the closure of the Flexible Grid Solutions business, which has been unwound at a small profit," CEO Scott Kaintz comments.

----------

Totally PLC - Derby, England-based provider of healthcare, corporate fitness and wellbeing services - Notes that its subsidiary Greenbrook Healthcare Ltd terminated its contracts for the provision of urgent treatment centres Central Middlesex Hospital, Ealing Hospital and Hillingdon Hospital. The contracts were due to expire on January 31, it adds. Says that Greenbrook will continue to provide services at the urgent treatment centres until there is an orderly handover to a temporary provider.

----------

Destiny Pharma PLC - Brighton-based clinical-stage biotechnology company - Picks up on an increased focus on the importance of infection prevention by the Center for Disease Control, Food & Drug Administration, and the medical community in general. Says that it is currently developing the XF-73 Nasal gel for the prevention of post-surgical infections. "The Centre for Disease Control's announcement clearly recognizes the need for new and effective decolonization agents and their importance for public health. They have made a clear call to simplify the pathway to regulatory approval and suggested the need for establishing new surrogate endpoints. Destiny Pharma views this as a very encouraging shift in the agency's thinking that could be very supportive to our clinical development of XF-73 Nasal," Chief Medical Officer Yuri Martina comments.

----------

AQRU PLC - London-based decentralised finance incubator - Notes that its subsidiary Accru Finance Ltd launched a liquidity pool to allow investors to generate yield from tax credit receivables originating from US Internal Revenue Service programmes. "We look forward to seeing retail and institutional investors worldwide take advantage of this opportunity to generate significant returns in the crypto and decentralised finance sectors," Chief Executive Philip Blows comments.

----------

East Star Resources PLC - gold and copper exploration company focused on Kazakhstan - Identifies a substantial copper-lead-zinc deposit at Rudny Altai VMS belt in Kazakhstan. Says that the deposit is within the greater Verkhuba Ore District. Reports historical flotation recovery rates of 94% to 96% copper and 60% to 90% zinc into concentrate. "Rudny Altai is a significant copper-producing region with excess processing capacity from both Glencore and KAZ Minerals. The identification of the Verkhuba Deposit is yet another validation our exploration thesis and we are excited to commence resource delineation drilling with additional updates to be delivered as digitisation of historic drilling continues and the 2023 exploration programme commences," CEO Alex Walker comments.

----------

Wentworth Resources PLC - Tanzania-focused natural gas production company - Notes that the operator of the Mnazi Bay asset got a notification from Tanzania Petroleum Development Corp in relation to the settlement of gas purchase invoices, which states that TPDC has requested that all future gas purchase invoices be settled in Tanzanian shillings by applying the exchange rate available on the date of payment. Expects this matter to be the subject of further discussion between the operator and TPDC.

----------

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 - investment firm - Cancels its interim dividend of 2 pence announced on December 21. Explains that a valuation adjustment which had previously been made to certain investments held by VCT 1 was reclassified as a realised loss. Believes that the distributable reserves of VCT 1 are reduced to a level at which the proposed interim dividend should not be paid.

----------

Landore Resources Ltd - Mining exploration and development company in Canada - Finds 822 parts per million nickel, 1087ppm copper, and 81 parts per billion platinum on the Felix-Lamaune prospects at its Junior Lake Property in Ontario, Canada. "The exploration campaign on the Felix-Lamaune area has clearly confirmed that, in addition to the advanced 1.5 million ounce BAM Gold deposit, the Junior Lake property hosts significant volumes of highly valuable battery metals, including palladium enriched sulphide Nickel with associated Cobalt and Copper, the presence of which has now been established through drilling for 11 kilometres from the Carrot Top Zone in the west to the B4-7, Alpha zone and VW Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-PGEs compliant deposits in the east, with the remaining 20 kilometres of the highly prospective greenstone-shear zone, transecting Landore's Junior Lake property, yet to be explored," CEO Bill Humphries says.

----------

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC - operator of Guercif petroleum agreement onshore Morocco and developer of onshore fields in Trinidad - Suspends the MOU-2 well with an option to re-enter after reaching a depth of 1,260 metres measured depth. Says that the MOU-1 testing programme is being progressed and revised to gather as much information as possible on the connectivity of potential gas sands over a wide area. "MOU-2 has been an extremely challenging well to drill due to the presence of a particular geological formation not previously encountered. The prudent and safer option was to suspend the well and leave it in a state to re-enter once a better understanding of the mud programme required to drill this particularly complex interval efficiently and cost-effectively. Whilst this is not the result we wanted the pre-drill objectives and potential resources remain unchanged. The Star Valley rig will remain in place over the wellhead," Executive Chair Paul Griffiths comments.

----------

By Abby Amoakuh, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPRECIATE GROUP PLC -1.40% 42.2 Delayed Quote.3.38%
AQRU PLC 0.00% 0.003 Delayed Quote.-33.33%
BRENT OIL -0.03% 86.45 Delayed Quote.2.49%
CORCEL PLC 4.00% 0.26 Delayed Quote.11.11%
DESTINY PHARMA PLC 0.00% 60 Delayed Quote.12.15%
EAST STAR RESOURCES PLC 1.46% 3.475 Delayed Quote.7.87%
GLENCORE PLC -1.26% 558.5 Delayed Quote.2.39%
GRESHAM HOUSE PLC -0.39% 757 Delayed Quote.0.66%
GRESHAM HOUSE RENEWABLE ENERGY VCT 1 PLC 0.00% 5.05 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LANDORE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.00% 13.75 Delayed Quote.-22.54%
PALLADIUM -2.45% 1695 Delayed Quote.-4.29%
PAYPOINT PLC -2.44% 519 Delayed Quote.4.31%
PREDATOR OIL & GAS HOLDINGS PLC -55.15% 3.7 Delayed Quote.-5.71%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -4.65% 136.4828 Real-time Quote.-28.00%
TOTALLY PLC -4.92% 29 Delayed Quote.-9.63%
WENTWORTH RESOURCES PLC 0.33% 30.6 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
WTI 0.56% 80.515 Delayed Quote.1.43%
All news about TOTALLY PLC
03:04pTRADING UPDATES: Appreciate gets court date; Corcel completes sale
AN
07:17aTotally Unit Terminates Urgent Treatment Centers Contracts with UK Hospitals
MT
01/24Totally plc Declares Interim Dividend, Payable on 24 February 2023
CI
01/16FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% on Quieter News Day -2-
DJ
01/16UK Consumer Backdrop Expected to Improve in 2023 -2-
DJ
01/16Totally gets GBP10 million NHS contract for 111 contingency services
AN
01/16Totally Unit Wins GBP10 Million Annual Contract With NHS England
MT
01/16Totally plc Announces It Has Been Awarded New Contract by NHS England to Provide Nation..
CI
2022TRADING UPDATES: Seed Innovations loss widens; Atome launches offer
AN
2022Totally Bags Up To GBP66 Million Contract for Urgent Treatment Centers in London
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 140 M 173 M 173 M
Net income 2023 3,70 M 4,56 M 4,56 M
Net cash 2023 8,90 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,7x
Yield 2023 3,28%
Capitalization 56,7 M 70,0 M 69,9 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
EV / Sales 2024 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 579
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart TOTALLY PLC
Duration : Period :
Totally plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALLY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 30,50 GBX
Average target price 72,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 138%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wendy Jayne Lawrence Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lisa Barter-Ng Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Robert Holt Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick John De Ville McMullan Medical Director
Anthony Rhys Bourne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALLY PLC-9.63%74
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-6.43%113 027
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.5.30%71 437
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS9.49%22 504
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY6.53%21 271
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-8.02%16 388