REPL::Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::Disbursement of the Convertible Loan Amount

S$'000 October 2020 June 2021 Subscription Placement Exercise Exercise Net proceeds utilised for new business opportunities (1,752) (1) (17,156) (3) as at the date of this announcement Net proceeds remaining for new business 510 (2) 3,184 (4) opportunities as at the date of this announcement

Notes:

The introducer fees in relation to the IBPL Acquisition totalling S$2,100,000 was funded partially from the net proceeds of the October 2020 Subscription Exercise and the November 2020 Subscription Exercise. Of the S$2,100,000, S$825,000 has been funded from the October 2020 Subscription Exercise while S$1,275,000 has been funded from the November 2020 Subscription Exercise. The investment amount of S$510,000 in respect of the joint venture with International Biometrics Pte. Ltd. will be funded from the net proceeds from the October 2020 Subscription Exercise. Please refer to the 2 December 2020 announcement by the Company for defined terms and more details. The equity investment in TECH5 (equivalent to approximately S$10,832,000 based on the spot rate of US$1.000: S$1.354 as at the date of payment), payment of relevant professional fees and introducer fees of approximately S$0.3 million and S$847,000 respectively in relation thereto, and the Convertible Loan Amount of US$3,750,000 (equivalent of S$5,158,000 based on the spot rate of US$1.000 : S$1.3755), were funded from the June 2021 Placement Exercise. It is intended for the net proceeds from the June 2021 Placement Exercise to be used to fund other future investments and the relevant professional fees.

.

3.2. A breakdown of the net proceeds from the October 2020 Subscription Exercise, November 2020 Subscription Exercise, December 2020 Subscription Exercise, January 2021 Subscription Exercise and June 2021 Placement Exercise that were utilised for working capital are:

Summary of expenses: Working capital (S$'000) Listing Fees 77 Staff Cost and Director Fees 2,114 Finance Cost or Bank Charges 11 Professional Fees 4,193 Administrative Expenses 1,490 Rental Deposit 143 Purchases from supplier 2,753 Total 10,781

4. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Mr. Pierre Prunier

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

15 December 2021

