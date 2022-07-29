TOTO : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

July 29, 2022 Company name: TOTO Ltd. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo, Nagoya, Fukuoka Stock code: 5332 URL https://jp.toto.com Representative: President & Representative Director Noriaki Kiyota Inquiries: General Manager Management Planning Yasuo Hirai TEL 03(6836)2024 Dept. Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 4, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Three months ended June 30, 2022 153,472 5.3 10,206 (15.7) 15,362 18.7 10,538 17.3 Three months ended June 30, 2021 145,729 23.7 12,113 380.1 12,938 373.6 8,985 796.3 Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Three months ended June 30, 2022 62.16 62.10 Three months ended June 30, 2021 53.02 52.96 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of June 30, 2022 676,903 426,426 61.8 As of March 31, 2022 641,025 413,372 63.2

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2022 - 45.00 - 50.00 95.00 Year ending March 31, 2023 - Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast) 50.00 - 50.00 100.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Six months ending Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen 321,500 3.9 15,000 (43.6) 16,100 (42.8) 10,300 (48.2) 60.75 September 30, 2022 Full year 710,000 10.0 54,000 3.5 55,000 (3.3) 41,500 3.4 244.77

