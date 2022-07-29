Log in
    5332   JP3596200000

TOTO LTD

(5332)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-29 am EDT
4505.00 JPY    0.00%
07:48aTOTO : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
PU
07/14Nikkei 225 Up 0.6% as Yen Slips Against US Dollar
MT
06/24TOTO : Extraordinary Report
PU
TOTO : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

07/29/2022 | 07:48am EDT
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

July 29, 2022

Company name:

TOTO Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo, Nagoya, Fukuoka

Stock code:

5332

URL https://jp.toto.com

Representative:

President & Representative Director

Noriaki Kiyota

Inquiries:

General Manager Management Planning

Yasuo Hirai

TEL 03(6836)2024

Dept.

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

August 4, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2022

153,472

5.3

10,206

(15.7)

15,362

18.7

10,538

17.3

Three months ended June 30, 2021

145,729

23.7

12,113

380.1

12,938

373.6

8,985

796.3

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended June 30, 2022

62.16

62.10

Three months ended June 30, 2021

53.02

52.96

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2022

676,903

426,426

61.8

As of March 31, 2022

641,025

413,372

63.2

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2022

-

45.00

-

50.00

95.00

Year ending March 31, 2023

-

Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)

50.00

-

50.00

100.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Six months ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

321,500

3.9

15,000

(43.6)

16,100

(42.8)

10,300

(48.2)

60.75

September 30, 2022

Full year

710,000

10.0

54,000

3.5

55,000

(3.3)

41,500

3.4

244.77

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2022

176,981,297

shares

As of March 31, 2022

176,981,297

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2022

7,434,219

shares

As of March 31, 2022

7,434,187

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2022

169,547,078

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2021

169,475,559

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

90,536

100,759

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets

94,802

92,772

Merchandise and finished goods

73,440

83,930

Work in process

14,167

16,122

Raw materials and supplies

21,847

24,653

Other

13,043

12,564

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(213)

(221)

Total current assets

307,623

330,581

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

90,759

94,278

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

79,727

82,323

Land

26,918

27,026

Other, net

34,412

35,683

Total property, plant and equipment

231,818

239,312

Intangible assets

24,043

25,880

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

54,384

56,118

Other

23,367

25,213

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(211)

(203)

Total investments and other assets

77,539

81,129

Total non-current assets

333,401

346,322

Total assets

641,025

676,903

3

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

78,521

72,167

Short-term borrowings

23,714

23,829

Income taxes payable

5,533

2,154

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

290

-

Accrual for loss on inspection and repair of products

224

422

Provision for loss on business restructuring

189

189

Other

90,997

118,289

Total current liabilities

199,471

217,052

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

1,124

1,117

Retirement benefit liability

21,734

21,935

Other

5,322

10,372

Total non-current liabilities

28,181

33,424

Total liabilities

227,652

250,477

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

35,579

35,579

Capital surplus

29,381

29,381

Retained earnings

322,980

325,041

Treasury shares

(13,793)

(13,793)

Total shareholders' equity

374,147

376,208

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

13,675

14,726

Foreign currency translation adjustment

15,735

25,203

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

1,888

1,988

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

31,299

41,918

Share acquisition rights

287

287

Non-controlling interests

7,637

8,011

Total net assets

413,372

426,426

Total liabilities and net assets

641,025

676,903

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

Net sales

145,729

153,472

Cost of sales

91,627

98,260

Gross profit

54,102

55,211

Selling, general and administrative expenses

41,989

45,005

Operating profit

12,113

10,206

Non-operating income

Interest income

200

194

Dividend income

751

887

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

-

149

Foreign exchange gains

121

4,389

Other

198

174

Total non-operating income

1,272

5,796

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

33

32

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

179

159

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

63

-

Loss on inspection and repair of products

-

200

Other

171

249

Total non-operating expenses

447

640

Ordinary profit

12,938

15,362

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of land and others

17

-

Gain on sale of investment securities

854

48

Total extraordinary income

871

48

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sales of land and others

0

-

Loss on valuation of investment securities

13

-

Total extraordinary losses

14

-

Profit before income taxes

13,795

15,410

Income taxes - current

3,198

1,767

Income taxes - deferred

1,461

2,986

Total income taxes

4,660

4,753

Profit

9,135

10,657

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

149

119

Profit attributable to owners of parent

8,985

10,538

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TOTO Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 11:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 695 B 5 169 M 5 169 M
Net income 2023 40 658 M 302 M 302 M
Net cash 2023 69 075 M 514 M 514 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,9x
Yield 2023 2,20%
Capitalization 764 B 5 681 M 5 681 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
EV / Sales 2024 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 34 614
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart TOTO LTD
Duration : Period :
TOTO LTD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 4 505,00 JPY
Average target price 5 173,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noriaki Kiyota Executive Officer & Head-Rest Room Business
Tomoyuki Taguchi Executive Officer, GM-Accounting & Finance
Madoka Kitamura Executive Officer & Manager-Bathroom Business
Noboru Niihara Manager-General Research
Ayumu Umemoto Senior Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTO LTD-14.84%5 681
ASSA ABLOY AB-15.82%25 202
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-29.00%22 866
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED15.91%14 824
MASCO CORPORATION-21.28%13 043
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-23.19%11 373