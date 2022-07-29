TOTO : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
July 29, 2022
Company name:
TOTO Ltd.
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo, Nagoya, Fukuoka
Stock code:
5332
URL
https://jp.toto.com
Representative:
President & Representative Director
Noriaki Kiyota
Inquiries:
General Manager Management Planning
Yasuo Hirai
TEL 03(6836)2024
Dept.
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 4, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2022
153,472
5.3
10,206
(15.7)
15,362
18.7
10,538
17.3
Three months ended June 30, 2021
145,729
23.7
12,113
380.1
12,938
373.6
8,985
796.3
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2022
62.16
62.10
Three months ended June 30, 2021
53.02
52.96
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2022
676,903
426,426
61.8
As of March 31, 2022
641,025
413,372
63.2
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2022
-
45.00
-
50.00
95.00
Year ending March 31, 2023
-
Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)
50.00
-
50.00
100.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Six months ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
321,500
3.9
15,000
(43.6)
16,100
(42.8)
10,300
(48.2)
60.75
September 30, 2022
Full year
710,000
10.0
54,000
3.5
55,000
(3.3)
41,500
3.4
244.77
1
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2022
176,981,297
shares
As of March 31, 2022
176,981,297
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2022
7,434,219
shares
As of March 31, 2022
7,434,187
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2022
169,547,078
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2021
169,475,559
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
90,536
100,759
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets
94,802
92,772
Merchandise and finished goods
73,440
83,930
Work in process
14,167
16,122
Raw materials and supplies
21,847
24,653
Other
13,043
12,564
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(213)
(221)
Total current assets
307,623
330,581
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
90,759
94,278
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
79,727
82,323
Land
26,918
27,026
Other, net
34,412
35,683
Total property, plant and equipment
231,818
239,312
Intangible assets
24,043
25,880
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
54,384
56,118
Other
23,367
25,213
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(211)
(203)
Total investments and other assets
77,539
81,129
Total non-current assets
333,401
346,322
Total assets
641,025
676,903
3
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
78,521
72,167
Short-term borrowings
23,714
23,829
Income taxes payable
5,533
2,154
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
290
-
Accrual for loss on inspection and repair of products
224
422
Provision for loss on business restructuring
189
189
Other
90,997
118,289
Total current liabilities
199,471
217,052
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
1,124
1,117
Retirement benefit liability
21,734
21,935
Other
5,322
10,372
Total non-current liabilities
28,181
33,424
Total liabilities
227,652
250,477
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
35,579
35,579
Capital surplus
29,381
29,381
Retained earnings
322,980
325,041
Treasury shares
(13,793)
(13,793)
Total shareholders' equity
374,147
376,208
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
13,675
14,726
Foreign currency translation adjustment
15,735
25,203
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
1,888
1,988
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
31,299
41,918
Share acquisition rights
287
287
Non-controlling interests
7,637
8,011
Total net assets
413,372
426,426
Total liabilities and net assets
641,025
676,903
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
Net sales
145,729
153,472
Cost of sales
91,627
98,260
Gross profit
54,102
55,211
Selling, general and administrative expenses
41,989
45,005
Operating profit
12,113
10,206
Non-operating income
Interest income
200
194
Dividend income
751
887
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
-
149
Foreign exchange gains
121
4,389
Other
198
174
Total non-operating income
1,272
5,796
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
33
32
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
179
159
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
63
-
Loss on inspection and repair of products
-
200
Other
171
249
Total non-operating expenses
447
640
Ordinary profit
12,938
15,362
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of land and others
17
-
Gain on sale of investment securities
854
48
Total extraordinary income
871
48
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sales of land and others
0
-
Loss on valuation of investment securities
13
-
Total extraordinary losses
14
-
Profit before income taxes
13,795
15,410
Income taxes - current
3,198
1,767
Income taxes - deferred
1,461
2,986
Total income taxes
4,660
4,753
Profit
9,135
10,657
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
149
119
Profit attributable to owners of parent
8,985
10,538
5
