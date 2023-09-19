Toto Ltd.(TSE:5332) dropped from S&P TOPIX

TOTO Ltd. specializes in manufacturing and marketing sanitary equipments and building materials. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - sanitary equipments (95.5%): toilets, bathrooms equipment (sinks, washbasins, bathtubs, ventilation, drying, heating systems, hand dryers, etc.), kitchen equipments, plumbing accessories, etc. Net sales break down by country into Japan (75.2%), China (12.5%), Asia and Oceania (5.1%), Americas (6.5%) and Europe (0.7%) - building materials (4.5%): ceramic products (77.6% of net sales), tiles and floor and wall coating materials (22.4%).