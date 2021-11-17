Toto : Result for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021（PDF 1,494KB） NEW

First Half Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 2022
Highlights
We have achieved a substantial increase in both
sales and profits resulting in our highest figures to date.
Domestic H.E.：Increased sales and profits
◆Strong sales in the remodeling business led to increased sales and profits.
Overseas H.E.：Increased sales and profits
◆Both sales and profits increased in the Mainland China business due to the market recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
◆Both sales and profits increased in the Asia business due to strong sales mainly in Taiwan region.
◆Both sales and profits increased in the Americas business, due to the continued steady performance of Washlet, which grew significantly last year.
New domain business：Increased sales and profits
◆Both sales and profits are increased in the ceramics business due to rising demand in the semiconductor market.