Toto : Result for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021（PDF 1,494KB） NEW

11/17/2021 | 02:27am EST
First Half Results

for Fiscal Year Ending March 2022

Copyright © TOTO LTD. All Rights Reserved.

First Half Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 2022

Highlights

We have achieved a substantial increase in both

sales and profits resulting in our highest figures to date.

Domestic H.E.Increased sales and profits

Strong sales in the remodeling business led to increased sales and profits.

Overseas H.E.Increased sales and profits

Both sales and profits increased in the Mainland China business due to the market recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both sales and profits increased in the Asia business due to strong sales mainly in Taiwan region.

Both sales and profits increased in the Americas business, due to the continued steady performance of Washlet, which grew significantly last year.

New domain businessIncreased sales and profits

Both sales and profits are increased in the ceramics business due to rising demand in the semiconductor market.

Copyright © TOTO LTD. All Rights Reserved.

1

First Half Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 2022

Financial results

Unit: Y billion

FY20

FY21

YoY

Compared

Plan

vs.

2Q

2Q

to 2019

Plan

Net Sales

256.5

309.5

+53.0

+13.4

297.7

+11.8

(121%)

(105%)

(104%)

Operating Profit

9.7

26.6

+16.9

+9.5

17.5

+9.1

Operating Margin]

3.8%

8.6%

2.7 times

(156%)

5.9%

(152%)

Recurring

10.0

28.1

+18.1

+9.9

17.8

+10.3

Profit

2.8 times

(154%)

(158%)

Profit attributable

4.4

19.9

+15.5

+7.2

12.2

+7.7

to owners of parent

4.5 times

(157%)

(163%)

  • Exchange rates

1Q, FY20

2Q, FY20

1Q, FY21

2Q, FY21

1 $

¥108.9

¥107.6

¥106.1

¥109.5

1 CNY

¥15.6

¥15.2

¥16.4

¥17.0

1 €

¥120.1

¥118.6

¥127.8

¥131.9

Both sales and profits increased.

Copyright © TOTO LTD. All Rights Reserved.

2

First Half Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 2022

Sales and profit by business segment

Unit: Y billion

FY20

FY21

Net Sales

YoY

Currency-

Q

Q

neutral basis

Domestic H.E.

189.5

213.8

+24.3

+24.3

(113%)

(113%)

Overseas H.E.

57.1

82.2

+25.1

+20.9

(144%)

(137%)

New Domain

9.8

13.4

+3.7

+3.7

(138%)

(138%)

Others

0.1

0.1

-0.0

-0.0

Total

256.5

309.5

+53.0

+48.9

(121%)

(119%)

FY20

FY21

Operating Profit

YoY

Currency-

Q

Q

neutral basis

Domestic H.E.

4.7

12.7

+8.0

+8.0

2.7 times

2.7 times

Overseas H.E.

5.9

12.4

+6.5

+5.7

2.1 times

(197%)

New Domain

0.4

2.9

+2.5

+2.5

7.1 times

7.1 times

Others

-1.2

-1.3

-0.1

-0.1

Total

9.7

26.6

+16.9

+16.0

2.7 times

2.6 times

Compared

Plan

vs.

to 2019

Plan

-8.5

207.0

+6.8

(96%)

(103%)

+16.7

79.0

+3.2

(125%)

(104%)

+5.2

11.6

+1.8

(163%)

(116%)

-0.0

0.1

+0.0

+13.4

297.7

+11.8

(105%)

(104%)

Compared

Plan

vs.

to 2019

Plan

-0.6

7.5

+5.2

(96%)

(169%)

+6.3

10.0

+2.4

2 times

(124%)

+3.3

1.4

+1.5

2.1 times

+0.5

-1.4

+0.1

+9.5

17.5

+9.1

(156%)

(152%)

Both sales and profits increased in all segments.

Copyright © TOTO LTD. All Rights Reserved.

3

First Half Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 2022

Whole group

Causes of increases/decreases of operating profit

(Breakdown of +16.9 billion yen in the previous year's difference)

Unit: Y billion

+4.5

-3.4

+24.2

-1.2

-2.5

+0.2

Impact of rising copper, resin, steel sheet and shipping prices

9.7

-0.8-1.0 -0.9 -2.6 +0.4

Impact of transferring fixed costs for

26.6

factories and showrooms to extraordinary losses in the previous fiscal year

2Q, FY20

Increase

Influence of

Cost

Influence of

Human

Amortization

IT related

Development/

Strengthening

FY20

Others

2Q, FY21

sales

operating

/decrease

parts procurement reduction

raw

resources

investment

production

COVID-19

operating

investment

in sales and

materials

investment,

investment

pandemic

profit

profit

product range

etc.

related

differences

vs. plan

+8.1

-1.2

+0.5

+0.2

-0.6

+0.3

+0.3

+0.9

+1.1

±0

-0.4

+9.1

Increased profits due to strong sales despite of

rising prices of raw materials.

Copyright © TOTO LTD. All Rights Reserved.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TOTO Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 07:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
