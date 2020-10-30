Log in
TOTTENHAM ACQUISITION I LIMITED

(TOTA)
10/30 03:12:07 pm
10.85 USD   -0.18%
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds HCAC, TOTA, and LFAC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

10/30/2020 | 09:44pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC) in connection with the company's merger with privately-held Canoo Holdings Ltd. ("Canoo").  Under the terms of the proposed transaction, the company will acquire Canoo through a reverse merger that will result in Canoo becoming a publicly-traded company.  The deal has a pro forma equity value of approximately $2.4 billion. If you own HCAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/hennessy-capital-acquisition-corp-iv/

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ: TOTA)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ: TOTA) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. ("Clene").  Under the terms of the agreement, Tottenham will acquire Clene through a reverse merger that will result in Clene becoming a publicly-traded company.  Additionally, Clene shareholders will be entitled to receive earn-out consideration of up to an additional 8.33 million shares of the newly combined company's common stock, subject to the new company achieving certain milestones.  The proposed transaction values Clene at $542.5 million.  If you own TOTA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/tottenham-acquisition-i-limited/

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LFAC)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LFAC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of Landsea Homes Incorporated ("Landsea Homes").  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, LFAC will acquire Landsea Homes through a reverse merger that will result in Landsea Homes becoming a publicly-traded company.  The combined company is expected to have a pro forma equity value of approximately $510 million.  Upon closing, Landsea Homes' founder, Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd., will own 67.4% of the newly-combined company.  If you own LFAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/news/lf-capital-acquisition-corp/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-hcac-tota-and-lfac-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301164245.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

© PRNewswire 2020

