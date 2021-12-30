TOTVS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayers' Id. (CNPJ) No. 53.113.791/0001-22

Company Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.153.171

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

HELD ON DECEMBER 22, 2021

DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: meeting held on December 22, 2021, at 8:30 am, at the Company's headquarters located at Avenida Braz Leme, 1000, Casa Verde district, Sao Paulo City, State of Sao Paulo (Brazil). CHAIR AND SECRETARY: Chairman: Mr. Laércio José de Lucena Cosentino; Secretary: Ms. Téssie Massarão Andrade Simonato. CALL AND ATTENDANCE: call notice was duly carried out pursuant to article 18, paragraph 1 of the Bylaws of TOTVS. All members of the Board of Directors (the " Board ") were present, namely: Messrs. Laércio José de Lucena Cosentino, Eduardo Mazzilli de Vassimon, Gilberto Mifano, Guilherme Stocco Filho, and Mauro Rodrigues da Cunha, and Misses Maria Letícia de Freitas Costa and Sylvia de Souza Leão Wanderley.

Also present as guests: Dennis Herszkowicz, CEO of the Company who attended the entire meeting, and the following people who attended part of the meeting: Gilsomar Maia Sebastião, Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, and Misses Izabel Cristina Branco, Vice President of People, Ana Karolyna Guedes Schenk, Executive Director of M&A, Regiane Domingos das Neves, Financial Controller Executive Manager. Mr. Gabriel Grosso Salis, Corporate Governance Lawyer, was present as listener. AGENDA: (I) Presentation of the measures requested in relation to topics from previous meetings; (II) Report on the work of the People and Compensation Committee (" CGR "); (III) Report on the work of the Governance and Nomination Committee (" CGI "); (IV) Report on the work of the Statutory Audit Committee (" CAE "); (V) Report on the work of the Strategy Committee; (VI) Report from the Chief Executive Officer; (VII) Executive Session.

5.I. PRESENTATIONS, DISCUSSIONS, AND RESOLUTIONS

Starting the proceedings, the Chairman of the Board declared the meeting established and gave the floor to the meeting Secretary who informed the agenda topics to be addressed, and presented the status of the actions requested in previous meetings.

5.II. Report of the CGR (People and Compensation Committee)

After the report was made on the works performed by the People and Compensation Committee, which counted on the favorable opinion of this Board, after discussions, the Board approved unanimously and without reservations:

(a) the goals of the Company's Statutory Board of Officers for the fiscal year 2022;

The Board also approved, with the favorable opinion of the Committee, by a majority of votes, considering the inability of Mr. Laércio Cosentino:

(b) the goals of the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the 2022-2024 term of office.

