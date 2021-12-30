TOTVS S A : Board of Directors' Meeting 12/22/2021 - Minutes (Approval of the proposal to state and pay interest on stockholders' equity for the 2nd Semester of 2021; approval of the review of the Policy on Transactions with Related Parties; approval of the Indemnity Policy; approval of the goals of the Company's Statutory Board of Officers for the fiscal year 2022 and for the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the 2022-2024 term of office)
DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: meeting held on December 22, 2021, at 8:30 am, at the Company's headquarters located at Avenida Braz Leme, 1000, Casa Verde district, Sao Paulo City, State of Sao Paulo (Brazil).
CHAIR AND SECRETARY: Chairman: Mr. Laércio José de Lucena Cosentino; Secretary: Ms. Téssie Massarão Andrade Simonato.
CALL AND ATTENDANCE: call notice was duly carried out pursuant to article 18, paragraph 1 of the Bylaws of TOTVS. All members of the Board of Directors (the "Board") were present, namely: Messrs. Laércio José de Lucena Cosentino, Eduardo Mazzilli de Vassimon, Gilberto Mifano, Guilherme Stocco Filho, and Mauro Rodrigues da Cunha, and Misses Maria Letícia de Freitas Costa and Sylvia de Souza Leão Wanderley.
Also present as guests: Dennis Herszkowicz, CEO of the Company who attended the entire meeting, and the following people who attended part of the meeting: Gilsomar Maia Sebastião, Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, and Misses Izabel Cristina Branco, Vice President of People, Ana Karolyna Guedes Schenk, Executive Director of M&A, Regiane Domingos das Neves, Financial Controller Executive Manager. Mr. Gabriel Grosso Salis, Corporate Governance Lawyer, was present as listener.
AGENDA: (I) Presentation of the measures requested in relation to topics from previous meetings; (II) Report on the work of the People and Compensation Committee ("CGR"); (III) Report on the work of the Governance and Nomination Committee ("CGI"); (IV) Report on the work of the Statutory Audit Committee ("CAE"); (V) Report on the work of the Strategy Committee; (VI) Report from the Chief Executive Officer; (VII) Executive Session.
5.I. PRESENTATIONS, DISCUSSIONS, AND RESOLUTIONS
Starting the proceedings, the Chairman of the Board declared the meeting established and gave the floor to the meeting Secretary who informed the agenda topics to be addressed, and presented the status of the actions requested in previous meetings.
5.II. Report of the CGR (People and Compensation Committee)
After the report was made on the works performed by the People and Compensation Committee, which counted on the favorable opinion of this Board, after discussions, the Board approved unanimously and without reservations:
(a) the goals of the Company's Statutory Board of Officers for the fiscal year 2022;
The Board also approved, with the favorable opinion of the Committee, by a majority of votes, considering the inability of Mr. Laércio Cosentino:
(b) the goals of the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the 2022-2024 term of office.
Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 21/2021
5.III. Report of the CGI (Governance and Nomination Committee)
A report was made on the work performed by the Governance and Nomination Committee, including the approval of the annual agenda of the Board of Directors and Advisory Committees for the fiscal year 2022.
5.IV. Report of the CAE (Statutory Audit Committee)
After submitting the report on the work performed by the Statutory Audit Committee, which counted on the favorable opinion of this Committee, after discussions, the Board approved unanimously:
the proposal to state and pay interest on stockholders' equity for the 2nd Semester of 2021 ("JCP"), in the amount of BRL79,050,179.65 (seventy-nine million, fifty thousand, one hundred and seventy-nine Reals and sixty-five cents), which will be charged to the mandatory dividends for the current fiscal year, under Articles 38 and 39 of the Company's Bylaws. All shareholders holding shares issued by the Corporation on the base date of December 28, 2021, will be entitled to such interests on stockholders' equity ("JCP"). Trading of the Company's shares starting on December 29, 2021, such day included, will be carried out ex-rights. Such JCPs (interests on stockholders' equity) will be paid on May 20, 2022, with no monetary restatement or remuneration.
the execution of the 3rd Amendment to the "General Terms for Software Development and Licensing" by and between the Company and its subsidiary Supplier Administradora de
Cartões de Crédito S.A., subject to the criteria provided for in the Policy on Transactions between Related Parties of the Company;
the provision of a guarantee by the Company, in its capacity of Collateral Agent, in favor of its subsidiary Supplier Administradora de Cartão de Crédito S.A., in an "Agreement to Issue Purchase Card on the Supplier's System" to be executed with the company's strategic partner subsidiary at arm's length and at market prices, subject to the criteria provided for in the Company's Policy on Transactions between Related Parties;
the renewal of the "Distribution Agreement" executed between the Company and Gooddata Corporation, subject to the criteria set forth in the Company's Policy on Transactions between Related Parties.
The Board also approved, unanimously and with no reservations, with the favorable opinion of this Committee and the Governance and Nomination Committee:
the review of the Policy on Transactions with Related Parties, which will become effective as of the date hereof, pursuant to Exhibit I hereto;
the Indemnity Policy, which will become effective as of the present date under Exhibit II hereto.
5.V. Report of the CE (Strategy Committee)
After the report was made on the works performed by the Strategy Committee, which counted on the favorable opinion of this Board, after discussions, the Board approved unanimously and without reservations:
the budget of the controlled companies Consinco S.A., Wealth Systems Informática Ltda., Tail Target Tecnologia da Informação Ltda., RD Gestão e Sistemas S.A., and Supplier Administradora de Cartões de Crédito S.A., under article 19, subparagraph 'vii', of the Company's Bylaws.
Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 21/2021
5. VI. Report from the CEO
The Chief Executive Officer submitted his report on the key matters in progress, the monitoring indicators of the Board, as well as the results of November 2021.
5. VII. Executive Session
The members met in an executive session.
6. APPROVAL AND SIGNATURE OF THE MINUTES: There being no further business to address, the Chairman called the meeting to a close. These minutes were read and approved with no reservations by all those present. We certify that this is a free translation of the original minutes drawn up in the Company's records.
Sao Paulo, December 22, 2021.
Chair and Secretary:
Laércio José de Lucena Cosentino
Téssie Massarão Andrade Simonato
Chairman
Secretary
Board members present:
Laércio José de Lucena Cosentino
Eduardo Mazzilli de Vassimon
Gilberto Mifano
Guilherme Stocco Filho
Maria Letícia de Freitas Costa
Mauro Rodrigues da Cunha
Sylvia de Souza Leão Wanderley
Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 21/2021