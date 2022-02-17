Log in
TOTVS S A : Fiscal Council's Meeting 02/14/2022- Minutes (Consideration and issuing an opinion on the Financial Statements and of the Earnings Release for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021; Consideration and issuing an opinion on the proposal of Allocation of the Company's Net Profit for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021, to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting)

02/17/2022 | 03:48pm EST
Minutes of the Fiscal Council Meeting

March 2, 2021

TOTVS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer Id. (CNPJ/ME) No. 53.113.791/0001-22

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.153.171

A publicly-held company

MINUTES OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL'S ORDINARY MEETING

HELD ON FEBRUARY 14th, 2022

  1. DATE, TIME, AND PLACE OF THE MEETING: held on February 14th, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., remotely, pursuant to Article 20 of the Charter of the Fiscal Council ("CF") and Article 34, paragraph 1 of the Bylaws of TOTVS S.A. ("TOTVS" or the "Company").
  2. CHAIR AND SECRETARY: Chairman: Mr. Luiz Carlos Nannini; Secretary: Mrs. Téssie Massarão Andrade Simonato.
  3. ATTENDANCE: All members of the Fiscal Council were present to wit: Luiz Carlos Nannini, Fernando Heitor Baptista Vaccari, and Luiz Gotardo Furlan.
  4. AGENDA: Consideration of the Financial Statements, including the proposal of Allocation of the
    Company's Net Profit and the Management Report, accompanied of the presentation of KPMG
    Auditores Independentes Ltda., as well as the Earnings Release for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021.
  5. PRESENTATIONS, DISCUSSIONS, AND RESOLUTIONS:
    The members examined the documents consistent of agenda, which were made timely available, in the performance of their legal duties and responsibilities, based on analyses carried out ant the clarifications provided by the Management, the Fiscal Council's opinion is that the aforementioned documents are suitable to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting, without any reservation, and issued the following opinion:
    "The members of the Fiscal Council of TOTVS S.A., in the performance of their legal duties and responsibilities, examined the Management Report, the Financial Statements, and the Allocation of the Company's Net Profit for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 accompanied of the opinion from the independent auditors; hence, based on the analyses carried out and the clarifications provided by the Management, the Fiscal Council's opinion is that the aforementioned documents are suitable to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for approval by the Company's shareholders."
  6. CLOSURE, DRAWING-UP, AND APPROVAL OF THE MINUTES: There being no further business to discuss, the meeting was closed. We certify this is a free translation of the original minutes drawn up in the Company's records.

Sao Paulo, February 14th, 2022.

Members of the Fiscal Council:

_____________________________________

_____________________________________

Luiz Carlos Nannini

Luiz Gotardo Furlan

______________________________________

Fernando Heitor Baptista Vaccari

Secretary:

_____________________________________

Téssie Massarão Andrade Simonato

2

ARCF (Fiscal Council's Meeting Minutes) No. 02/2022

Disclaimer

TOTVS SA published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 20:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
