TOTVS S A : Transcript 3Q21 EN

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 3Q21 Earnings Call TOTVS (TOTS3 BZ) November 11th, 2021 Operator: Good morning and welcome to the results video conference of the third quarter of 2021 of TOTVS. We have with us Mr. Dennis Herszkowicz, CEO, Alexandre Apendino, the services in relationships executive officer, and Gilsomar Maia, CFO. We would like to emphasize that the organization of this video conference follow the health and safety measures which have been established by law and all health protocols required by the competent authorities. We also inform that all participants will be watching the video conference during the presentation by the company. After that we will start a Q&A session for investors and analysts when further instructions will be supplied. If anyone is listening to this conference over the phone and need any help, please dial * 0. The audio and video can be accessed over the Internet using the link available in the Investor Relations site, which is ri.totvs.com. Before we continue, we would like to explain that information contained during this presentation and statements that may be made during this conference call connected to TOTVS' business prospects, projections, and operating and financial goals are based on beliefs and assumptions, as well as information currently available. Forward-looking statements are not any guarantee of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and they refer to future events and depend on circumstances that may or not occur. Investors should understand that general economic conditions, industry conditions, and other operating factors could also affect the future results of TOTVS and can lead to different results from those expansioned in such forward-looking statements. Now we would like to give the floor to Mr. Herszkowicz who will start his presentation as from slide 3. Mr. Herszkowicz, you can continue. Mr. Dennis Herszkowicz: Good morning to all. I hope you are well and, like us, working and preparing to resume normality or at least a new normality. Our three- dimensional ecosystem is already a reality, an achievement which reflects the work and dedication of each one of us at TOTVS's. So, I would like to thank you and acknowledge all your work during this quarter and few previous quarters . With this ecosystem, the TOTVS' customer has access to a new portfolio that goes way beyond ERP, allowing acceleration of their digitalization journey, involving internal processes, payments, credit to Supplier and customer experience. When offering this complete portfolio and unique portfolio, we are changing the competitive game, especially among small and medium sized companies that normally seek a strong partner that can help solve most of their problems and which will allow them to focus more and more on their core business. As we can see in slide 5, we are continuously advancing towards the direction in all dimensions. With this, creating new and powerful growth locomotives that represented more than 42% of total revenue and 73% of the growth year over year. Something that will be discussed in greater detail in following slides. These locomotives represent expansion opportunity in addressable markets, acceleration of new models and other activities that can build value to the company and increase their competitive differences. 3Q21 Earnings Call TOTVS (TOTS3 BZ) November 11th, 2021 Consolidated revenue that had a 26% growth year over year reaching BRL 855 million can be highlighted in the three dimensions. Management, the SaaS revenue, which accelerated even more its growth year over year, to 32% in relation to 26% of the second quarter. In Business Performance, the revenue of the dimension accounts for 7.3% of the company revenue and highlight two recurring revenue which grew 46% year over year and with the same competitive basis. And in Techfin, in the credit production of the supplier reached a new record, finishing the quarter with BRL 2.7 billion, a growth of 51% over the third quarter in 2020. Going to slide six, we can see that the rule of 40 helps us to understand the moment that we are going through at TOTVS's, a strong additional revenue growth in the three dimension, specifically in Management with an EBITDA margin with a healthy threshold. As we can see on the graph on the right, the acceleration of the revenue growth of 8.3 percentage points, more than offset the reduction of 1.2 percentage of the EBITDA margin, resulting in a 7.7 percentage points in the rule of 40, which reached 48.6%. It's important to emphasize that the acceleration of the growth in revenue occurred specifically in the recurring and transactional revenues. The Techfin and Business Performance dimensions together already account for 13% of the contribution margin of the quarter in relation to the 9% of the third quarter in 2020. As mentioned in the previous slide, these two new dimensions have a clear mandate of growth and addressable market. They have a healthy margin of contribution, but obviously they are still lower to the Management dimension and still has some fluctuation between quarters. Apart from the greater representativity of Techfin and Business Performance, the costs related to infrastructure and increase in labor agreements and also the gradual sums of going back to the offices have added to a slightly lower EBITDA margin. Apart from these factors, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA grew 19% year over year, especially within the performance of the Management contribution margin, which advanced 170 basis points year over year in the quarter and 250 base points in the accumulated of nine months. This performance shows the high level of scalability of the business model and that this model, as we have seen, is still far from its maturity and it's recurring revenue had an organic growth of amazing 20% year over year as we will mention further on. Now Apendino will mention the results of the Management dimension on slide 8. Mr. Alexandre Apendino: Thank you, Dennis. Thank you. In the Management dimension we had a new acceleration in the recurring revenue. As was mentioned, had already an organic growth of 20%. That's it. 20% organic growth, the greatest threshold of this indicator since 2012. The recurring already accounts for 82% of the net revenue in this dimension. As we had mentioned in the previous Investor Day, we believe that the market is still in expansion and far from its maturity. In the last quarters, for example, we have seen that the companies are after new technology and obliging us to expand and invest in new Management software. This acceleration is once again the result of the focus given to 3Q21 Earnings Call TOTVS (TOTS3 BZ) November 11th, 2021 SaaS and cloudification, which grew 32% year over year, according to the graph that you can see in the center of Slide 8. This 32% growth is explained mainly by: Acceleration of the new signings, that means the production in sales, highlighting the signings of cloud which had an increase of 56% in relation to the same quarter in 2022. Reduction of the level of churning and Readjustments of the contracts in the period. It's important to highlight that the signing and the SaaS model account for 70% of new signings in the quarter, of which 30% come from new names. These factors added to of no grace period in sales and the conversion of licenses have led to a new recurring revenue in the maintenance of a ARR, annual recurring revenue, of 142 million as you can see on the right of the slide. It's important to highlight that approximately 60% of the ARR auditions occurred by volume. That means new signings of new names, plus cross and upsell with the base customers and the remaining 40% were additions by price. That means contractor readjustments in using the IGPM and IPCA increases, and also other indexes with smaller contracts. I say that this commercial success is the result of several things. One, the software market and expansion, which is far from its maturity. The NPS of TOTVS in record level. 3, evolution and productivity and efficiency of the sales machine at TOTVS. Renew of the TOTVS' brand, expanding the solutions portfolio, process of migrating to the cloud, which reduces the cost to customers, among other factors. The evolution in price, I believe, it's due to the high critical aspects and relevance of the TOTVS solutions which can be translated in the resilience of our business model present in the renewal rates of recurring revenues. The Economist magazine in an article published at the beginning of this month, stresses the capacity of pricing power of adjusting prices without affecting sales, especially in moments when there is a cost inflation and that is a characteristic of the differentiated company. Companies with a pricing power like TOTVS has the ability of finding the best balance between costs passing on the price and production and sales, and consequently has a better potential of having a healthy relationship between growth and profitability without affecting the relationship with its customers. Going on to slide 9, the scalability and robustness of the recurrence model at doctors allied with the maintenance of the remote implementation levels of almost 95% in the quarter, resulted in an increase of 170 basis points in the gross margin and the Management contribution market when compared to the third quarter of 20 even with a 19% reduction in licenses. The responsible for this expansion in margin as the adoption of cloud and the SaaS model, the R&D of TOTVS that has reduced requires less services and implementation, including a reduced total cost of ownership, increasing the commercial competitiveness and allowing us to reach a new profile of companies. Now I will give the floor to Maia to comment on the results of the Business Performance and Techfin as from slide 7. Over to you, Maia. 3Q21 Earnings Call TOTVS (TOTS3 BZ) November 11th, 2021 Mr. Gilsomar Maia: Thank you, Apendino. The Business Performance dimension continues with a very strong rhythm. Its revenue reached BRL 63 million, a growth of 44% year over year as you can see on the left. According to the company, it increased 7% and more than 14% growth of the revenue based with the comparison of year over year. This performance has as one of its leverages the Product-Led Growth of the RD Station. Through the entry level plans of the RD Station marketing, we can qualify the leads by the use of the product of the customer itself and then work the upsell for the premium product. This process is known as PQL, product-qualified lead, and has the advantage of being a generation of lead with a lower cost, that means it optimizes the costs of acquisition of the customer. The sales generated through the PQL of the RD Station in the third quarter 2021 account for 19% of the total sales of the premium product. These factors added to the retention rate show that the formula, Growth, Retention, + Unit Economics tends to leave to exponential results. Slide 11. We can see a reduction of 6 percentage points in the contribution margin of the Business Performance which is associated to the increases investments in R&D as part of the construction plan and evolution of this dimension. Additionally, in this quarter we had a variation of the loss provision line according to the alignment of the policy and provisions of the station in relation to practices adopted by TOTVS. As mentioned in previous quarters, the dimensions have moments and mandates which are distinct and in the case of Business Performance, the mandate is of growth, preparing the foundation to lead the market of low penetration and enormous growth potential. Now going on to Techfin dimension. It maintained its acceleration trend, as we can see in the upper left graph, advancing 49% year over year and 20% over the previous quarter. A result of new records of BRL 2.7 billion in credit production and 1.6 billion of the credit portfolio as you can see in the lower left graph. This was by the steel industry, civil construction as well as the high cycle of the SELIC rate. All this performance production occurred without forgetting the discipline of credit concession, reflecting the levels of delinquency, which were less than a quarter of the Brazilian average for the sector as we can see in the lower graph in the middle. Apart from this, the new Techfin products surpassed the 1000 customers with sign contracts, and we have already had 763 activated clients, that means in production or about to produce in this quarter, 5.6 times over what we had in this third quarter 20. It's important to emphasize that the products like 'Antecipa', 'Mais Prazo', 'Mais Negócios' and 'Crédito Consignado' had an exponential expansion with credit production of 185,000,000, which is 56% over the second quarter, and 36 times what we had in this third quarter of 2020. Now going to slide 13. Growth in credit and the number of activated clients, the FIDC anticipated the funding of 204 million in this quarter, which added to the amounts obtained in the previous quarters. They are remunerated as soon as they're available, but on the other hand they take some time to generate a credit production, to increase their portfolio and there is a mismatch which temporarily reduces the result of this operation. This effect added to the SELIC rate made the funding cost increased 50% in relation to the second quarter of 21, with an increase of 20% in revenue, resulted in 7.2 growth in 3Q21 Earnings Call TOTVS (TOTS3 BZ) November 11th, 2021 the net revenue of the cost of funding, and a growth of 8.1% of the contribution margin of Techfin. Once the increase of the SELIC rate is normal and simulating how it is passed on, the contribution margin of Techfin grows 12% in relation to the second quarter of 21, and the percentage of margin goes on the net revenue of the cost of funding from 66.6 in the second quarter to 67.8% in the third quarter. Finally, we continue analyzing. Funding alternatives which might be more efficient to our operation in any scenario. Concentrating FIDC has allowed us to have a significant expansion on our return on equity, which has reached 52% in the accumulated in the last 12 months, which accounts for 34 percentage points over the second third quarter in 2020, even with an increase in the cost of funding. I will now give the floor to Dennis, who will talk about the advances in the ESG agenda. [long silence - 0:19:03 - 0:22:51] Mr. Dennis Herszkowicz: OK, we will now start our Q&A session. Operator: To ask a question, please type *1. To remove your question from the list, type *1. Our first question comes from Fred Mendes, Bank of America. Mr. Fred Mendes: God morning to all. I have two questions here. I'd like to focus on sales. My first question is strategic. With a greater sale of pure cloud, we imagine that we would have a implementation of services, and that's important for you… reduce the total cost of the project and it opens space. I would like to understand in the current sale of this organic growth of 20%, you already see this as having a more active participation, and that this was one of the drivers. That's one of my first questions. And the second question. You say that the Franchise has improved a lot this organic growth. This improvement comes from more of the same, selling more ERP and products that they used to, or it has adapted itself and by including more sophisticated products in these sales? Mr. Dennis Herszkowicz: Thank you, Fred, for your question. I will start. And I will pass it on to Apendino. Your first question, yes, there is no doubt about that. This reduction that we see of the cost has helped a lot this process for new names as well. So, whenever we can have an implementation process as shorter, the number of hours involved reduces. That allows the costs of the ticket to reduce, and we can reach a group of partners and companies that we wouldn't be able to achieve. Fred, good morning. Thank you for your question. We mentioned in the Investor Day, and I'm going to start with your second question. We said that we were going through a consolidation process of the franchises and that this

