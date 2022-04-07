TOUAX : Annual report TOUAX Highlights 2021

TOUAX
CONTAINERS
1ST LEASING COMPANY IN EUROPE AND
7TH WORLDWIDE
3RD GLOBAL MANAGER OF CONTAINERS
ON BEHALF OF THIRD-PARTY INVESTORS
393,064 containers (twenty-foot equivalent)
Intermodal CONTAINER transport compared to road transport:
Reduced CO2 emissions* (x4)
Reduced CO2 emissions* (x2)
1ST LESSOR IN EUROPE AND SOUTH AMERICA
99 industrial barges
BARGE transport compared to road transport:
FREIGHT RAILCARS
2ND LESSOR IN EUROPE ON
FREIGHT transport compared
THE INTERMODAL MARKET
to road transport:
12,110 railcars
Reduced CO2
(platform equivalent)
emissions* (x4)
* EcoTransIT World calculateur. CO2 reduction calculated by comparison with the road, using an example of trafﬁc (100 tonnes of goods transported)
between Constanta in Romania and Rotterdam in the Netherlands for the barge, the shipping container and the railcar.
PROFILE
YOUR LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT
For more than 165 years,
Touax has supported its customers by providing them with sustainable means of transport: river barges, intermodal containers and freight railcars. Located at the heart of global flows and trade, Touax offers tailor-made solutions for the leasing and sale of eco-responsible transport equipment, in order to continuously meet the expectations of its customers.
246
employees
€125m
in restated revenue
+€1.2bn
assets under management
78%
recurring leasing
revenues
MESSAGE FROM THE DIRECTORS
DEAR
SHAREHOLDERS,
"This year has been marked by a sustained pace of asset acquisitions in order to meet the needs of our customers.
2021 confirms the relevance of our strategy to grow long-term leasing as we work to achieve sustainable transport."
Fabrice Walewski, Managing Partner
Despite the complex environment linked to the health crisis and the logistical disruption linked to the recovery, the group confirmed its agility and the recurrent nature of its business model during 2021. The group's results are up with an EBITDA of 53.1 million euros (+13%) and a net profit attributable to the Group of 12.6 million euros.
The net book value per share increased to €11.70 compared to €9.46 in 2020 and the revalued net asset value per share
"Touax amounted to €20.22 on 31 December 2021. demonstrated its On 31/12/2021, the Touax group managed agility in 2021. of which 47% is owned and 53% is on behalf The excellent of third-party investors.
€1.2 billion in transport equipment,
results for the Following the strengthening of its balance financial year, sheet and its financial capacity in 2020,
following the
Touax accelerated its investment efforts in 2021 in order to develop its threegood figures for businesses of equipment leasing for
2020, confirm the recurrent nature buoyant with a utilisation rate of 99.2% of the group's at the end of December 2021, which
performance."
Raphaël Walewski, Managing Partner
sustainable transportation.
The container activity was particularlyreflects sustained leasing demand, the growth of logistics and e-commerce worldwide. After a reduced fall of 1% in containerised trade
in 2020, the increase was more than 6%
in 2021. The division also continued its growth
in container trading, particularly in the USA, which experienced the strongest recovery.
In the freight railcar division, the activity saw an improvement in its utilisation rate, which stood at 89% at the end of December 2021. 1,000 railcars (platform equivalent) were put into service in 2021 and early 2022, with a clear upturn in investment in Europe. The modal shift (from road to rail), strongly desired by the European authorities, should increase over the coming years. The renewal requirements for the fleet of older railcars as well as the customer tendency to prioritise leasing over ownership will contribute to the growth of the activity.
The river barge activity present in North/South America and Europe, had a utilisation rate of over 92% at the end of December 2021. Above all, 2021 was marked by our investments in Europe on the Seine and the Rhine (transport of construction materials to support infrastructure projects around Paris, and transport of biomass to replace coal at power plants in the Netherlands).
Touax's ambition is to actively participate in the implementation of sustainable transport solutions for its customers.
The group is benefiting from the enthusiasm of investor partners for its various asset categories, which has been confirmed by an increase in transactions on behalf of third parties in 2021, as well as a fundamental trend at the global level to allocate funding for sustainable activities.
Touax continues to take initiatives to increase the quality of its services and the satisfaction of its customers with a sustained training effort. We are happy to announce that during 2021, 100% of our teams were trained in the principles of Lean Management/Six Sigma, with numerous certifications in progress.
In 2021, the group confirmed the good results already recorded in 2020. These results confirm the group's strategy, enabling it to obtain recurrent economic and financial performance. This performance will be closely linked to the continuation of our asset acquisition program and will be supported by the continuous improvement of our operational efficiency. We can also count on the quality relationships maintained with our investor partners, strengthening our ability to operate in our markets, and of course on the particular positioning of Touax, at the very heart of sustainable transport.
We thank our customers and partners for their trust and loyalty, and all the Touax teams for the work they have undertaken.
The Managing Partners
STRATEGY
1. Investor confidence: a solid base
Touax's investor partners have renewed their confidence in the group and its businesses by participating in investment operations in new and used assets, in the freight railcar, river barge and container divisions.
This relationship of trust provides Touax with a solid foundation for the future. Assets managed on behalf of third parties should increase, given the enthusiasm for tangible assets with a sustainable vocation and offering a regular leasing yield correlated to inflation.
3.
STRATEGY 2.
Improving financial performance
Touax achieved an improved financial performance in 2021, driven by an exceptional year for the container business in a disrupted market context
A sustained investment strategy
In 2021, the Touax group's investments accelerated significantly. This is the logical continuation of the financial operations carried out at the end of 2020: entry of a leading minority shareholder in the freight railcar division (DIF Capital Partners) and structured financing of major assets in the container and freight railcar activities.
(shortage of containers, high price for used and new containers) but also a favourable one (extension of leasing contracts, tariff increases, record utilisation rates, opportunities in container trading). Touax therefore confirms the success of its refocus on equipment leasing for sustainable transport and is pursuing its strategy of creating shareholder value. Touax continues to increase management on behalf of third parties. The latter is benefiting from growing demand from investor partners, who are demonstrating their confidence in the group and are interested in our green asset categories offering recurrent returns and protection against inflation.
In order to improve its performance, the group continues:
• to implement within all of its operational and corporate activities its continuous improvement program (Lean Management),
• to structure the management of its railcar fleet to improve quality and customer satisfaction,
In the European freight railcar
activity, Touax acquired 694 new railcars (platform equivalent)
in 2021, the production of which was subcontracted to three manufacturers. Touax is aiming for organic growth in Europe and Asia financed by the group and by third-party investors, but remains open to fleet takeovers in the form of purchase & lease-back. Our railcar offer is diversified with flexible services (leasing with or without maintenance particularly).
4.
• to optimise its costs to keep its activities flexible and scalable with economies of scale.
In the container activity, the group is looking to invest more heavily in property while continuing to invest on behalf of third-party investors. Touax has also proven the success of its new and used container trading business. We are also planning to invest in new types of containers (refrigerated and specialised).
An adapted response to the challenges of sustainable development
Touax is a responsible sustainable development operator.
Our green approach is reflected especially in the criteria for selecting investments within the various activities, with our assets integrating most notably an increasing proportion of recycled materials and non-polluting components.
In the river barge activity, investments also resumed in 2021, particularly in Europe (purchase of new and used barges) and are now partly financed by third-party investors. In the Modular Buildings activity in Africa, the group is continuing its investment with a strategy of improving volumes and margins. The group is experiencing particular growth in the education sector with, most notably, almost 100,000 m2 of middle schools delivered in Ivory Coast.
In some cases, our equipment is transformed to be used by our customers in a more eco-responsible context (this is the case for certain freight railcars). In a context of growing greening of the global economy and the types of loans granted by international banks, our assets provide access to financing with the Green Loan label. In the freight railcars division, the asset financing lines in place since December 2020 have been structured in the form of a Green Loan. Our investor partners, for whom we manage the assets, can also benefit from these categories of loans. Finally, in Europe, intermodal activities, rail and also river barges, which clearly contribute to the decarbonisation of the economy, are of interest to regulators and their growth is encouraged. These markets should be subject to specific financing and are therefore promised a bright future.
TOUAX