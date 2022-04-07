TOUAX : Annual report TOUAX Highlights 2021

TOUAX

CONTAINERS

1ST LEASING COMPANY IN EUROPE AND

7TH WORLDWIDE

3RD GLOBAL MANAGER OF CONTAINERS

ON BEHALF OF THIRD-PARTY INVESTORS

393,064 containers (twenty-foot equivalent)

Intermodal CONTAINER transport compared to road transport:

Reduced CO2 emissions* (x4)

BARGES

Reduced CO2 emissions* (x2)

1ST LESSOR IN EUROPE AND SOUTH AMERICA

99 industrial barges

BARGE transport compared to road transport:

FREIGHT RAILCARS

2ND LESSOR IN EUROPE ON FREIGHT transport compared THE INTERMODAL MARKET to road transport: 12,110 railcars Reduced CO2 (platform equivalent) emissions* (x4)

* EcoTransIT World calculateur. CO2 reduction calculated by comparison with the road, using an example of trafﬁc (100 tonnes of goods transported)

between Constanta in Romania and Rotterdam in the Netherlands for the barge, the shipping container and the railcar.

PROFILE

YOUR LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT

For more than 165 years,

Touax has supported its customers by providing them with sustainable means of transport: river barges, intermodal containers and freight railcars. Located at the heart of global flows and trade, Touax offers tailor-made solutions for the leasing and sale of eco-responsible transport equipment, in order to continuously meet the expectations of its customers.

246

employees

€125m

in restated revenue

+€1.2bn

assets under management

78%

recurring leasing

revenues

MESSAGE FROM THE DIRECTORS

DEAR

SHAREHOLDERS,

CUSTOMERS AND PARTNERS,

"This year has been marked by a sustained pace of asset acquisitions in order to meet the needs of our customers.

2021 confirms the relevance of our strategy to grow long-term leasing as we work to achieve sustainable transport."

Fabrice Walewski, Managing Partner

Despite the complex environment linked to the health crisis and the logistical disruption linked to the recovery, the group confirmed its agility and the recurrent nature of its business model during 2021. The group's results are up with an EBITDA of 53.1 million euros (+13%) and a net profit attributable to the Group of 12.6 million euros.

The net book value per share increased to €11.70 compared to €9.46 in 2020 and the revalued net asset value per share

"Touax amounted to €20.22 on 31 December 2021. demonstrated its On 31/12/2021, the Touax group managed agility in 2021. of which 47% is owned and 53% is on behalf The excellent of third-party investors.

€1.2 billion in transport equipment,

results for the Following the strengthening of its balance financial year, sheet and its financial capacity in 2020,

following the

Touax accelerated its investment efforts in 2021 in order to develop its threegood figures for businesses of equipment leasing for

2020, confirm the recurrent nature buoyant with a utilisation rate of 99.2% of the group's at the end of December 2021, which

performance."

Raphaël Walewski, Managing Partner

sustainable transportation.

The container activity was particularlyreflects sustained leasing demand, the growth of logistics and e-commerce worldwide. After a reduced fall of 1% in containerised trade

in 2020, the increase was more than 6%

in 2021. The division also continued its growth

in container trading, particularly in the USA, which experienced the strongest recovery.

In the freight railcar division, the activity saw an improvement in its utilisation rate, which stood at 89% at the end of December 2021. 1,000 railcars (platform equivalent) were put into service in 2021 and early 2022, with a clear upturn in investment in Europe. The modal shift (from road to rail), strongly desired by the European authorities, should increase over the coming years. The renewal requirements for the fleet of older railcars as well as the customer tendency to prioritise leasing over ownership will contribute to the growth of the activity.

The river barge activity present in North/South America and Europe, had a utilisation rate of over 92% at the end of December 2021. Above all, 2021 was marked by our investments in Europe on the Seine and the Rhine (transport of construction materials to support infrastructure projects around Paris, and transport of biomass to replace coal at power plants in the Netherlands).

Touax's ambition is to actively participate in the implementation of sustainable transport solutions for its customers.

The group is benefiting from the enthusiasm of investor partners for its various asset categories, which has been confirmed by an increase in transactions on behalf of third parties in 2021, as well as a fundamental trend at the global level to allocate funding for sustainable activities.

Touax continues to take initiatives to increase the quality of its services and the satisfaction of its customers with a sustained training effort. We are happy to announce that during 2021, 100% of our teams were trained in the principles of Lean Management/Six Sigma, with numerous certifications in progress.

In 2021, the group confirmed the good results already recorded in 2020. These results confirm the group's strategy, enabling it to obtain recurrent economic and financial performance. This performance will be closely linked to the continuation of our asset acquisition program and will be supported by the continuous improvement of our operational efficiency. We can also count on the quality relationships maintained with our investor partners, strengthening our ability to operate in our markets, and of course on the particular positioning of Touax, at the very heart of sustainable transport.

We thank our customers and partners for their trust and loyalty, and all the Touax teams for the work they have undertaken.

The Managing Partners