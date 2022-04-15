TOUAX : Annual report TOUAX SCA 2021 Universal Registration Document

YOUR LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT

2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

including the Annual Financial Report

CONTENTS

1. PERSONS RESPONSIBLE, INFORMATION FROM THIRD PARTIES, EXPERT REPORTS AND APPROVAL BY THE COMPETENT AUTHORITY .................................... 3

2. STATUTORY AUDITORS ...................................................................................................................................................................... 4

3. RISK FACTORS ................................................................................................................................................................................. 5

4. ISSUER INFORMATION ..................................................................................................................................................................... 15

5. OVERVIEW OF ACTIVITIES ............................................................................................................................................................. 16

6. ORGANISATIONAL STRUCTURE ........................................................................................................................................................... 39

7. ANALYSIS OF THE FINANCIAL POSITION AND INCOME ............................................................................................................................... 40

8. CASH AND CAPITAL ........................................................................................................................................................................ 41

9. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT ............................................................................................................................................................ 42

10. TREND INFORMATION ................................................................................................................................................................... 43

11. PROFIT FORECASTS OR ESTIMATES .................................................................................................................................................... 44

12. ADMINISTRATIVE, MANAGEMENT AND SUPERVISORY BODIES AND THE GENERAL MANAGEMENT ........................................................................ 45

13. REMUNERATION AND BENEFITS ....................................................................................................................................................... 46

14. OPERATION OF THE ADMINISTRATIVE AND MANAGEMENT BODIES ............................................................................................................. 49

15. EMPLOYEES ................................................................................................................................................................................ 50

16. MAIN SHAREHOLDERS ................................................................................................................................................................... 51

17. TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES .............................................................................................................................................. 53

18. FINANCIAL INFORMATION CONCERNING THE ISSUER'S ASSETS AND LIABILITIES, FINANCIAL POSITION AND INCOME ................................................... 54

19. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION .......................................................................................................................................................... 131

20. SIGNIFICANT CONTRACTS ............................................................................................................................................................. 134

21. DOCUMENTS ACCESSIBLE TO THE PUBLIC .......................................................................................................................................... 135

22. REPORTS OF THE MANAGING PARTNERS .......................................................................................................................................... 136

23. REPORTS OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD ............................................................................................................................................ 179

24. RECENTLY RELEASED INFORMATION ................................................................................................................................................ 200

25. DRAFT RESOLUTIONS AT THE GENERAL MEETING OF 22 JUNE 2022 ......................................................................................................... 208

26. INCLUSION BY REFERENCE ............................................................................................................................................................. 216

27. GLOSSARY ............................................................................................................................................................................... 217

1. PERSONS RESPONSIBLE, INFORMATION FROM

THIRD PARTIES, EXPERT REPORTS AND APPROVAL

BY THE COMPETENT AUTHORITY

PERSONS RESPONSIBLE

Fabrice and Raphaël Walewski, Managing Partners.

DECLARATION OF RESPONSIBLE PERSONS

"We confirm that, to the best of our knowledge, the information in this document gives a true and fair view and does not contain any omission likely to change the scope thereof. We confirm that, to the best of our knowledge, the financial statements, prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, financial position and profit or loss of the Company and all the companies included in its consolidation, and that the management report contained in this document presents a true and fair view of the development and performance of the business, profit or loss and financial position of the company and all the companies included in its consolidation, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that it faces."

31 March 2022

Fabrice and Raphaël WALEWSKI

Managing Partners

EXPERT STATEMENT OR REPORT

CERTIFICATE RELATING TO INFORMATION FROM A THIRD PARTY

2. STATUTORY AUDITORS

STATUTORY AUDITOR DETAILS

Date first appointed Mandate expiry Principal Statutory Auditors DELOITTE & Associés Represented by Mr. Albert AÏDAN Tour Majunga 6, place de la Pyramide 92908 Paris La Défense CEDEX Appointed at the Ordinary General Meeting on 6 June 2000, renewed at the Ordinary General Meeting on 21 June 2017. Following the Ordinary General Meeting held in 2023 to approve the 2022 financial statements. RSM PARIS Represented by Mr. Stéphane MARIE 26 rue Cambacérès 75008 Paris Appointed by the Ordinary General Meeting held on 9 June 2016. Following the Ordinary General Meeting held in 2022 to approve the 2021 financial statements. Substitute Statutory Auditors FIDINTER 26 rue Cambacérès 75008 Paris Appointed by the Ordinary General Meeting held on 9 June 2016. Following the Ordinary General Meeting held in 2022 to approve the 2021 financial statements.

CHANGE IN STATUTORY AUDITORS

3. RISK FACTORS

TOUAX has carried out a review of its risk factors, taking into account their importance according to the probability of seeing these occur (frequency) and the estimated level of their negative impact (impact). In this new approach, the number of categories and, where applicable, sub-categories of risks has been reduced with, in each category and sub-category, the most significant risks presented first. The potential impact of each risk has been specified taking into account the risk management processes. The information has been reduced to include only significant risks specific to Touax (and/or its actions) and which are important for making an investment decision. These risks have been submitted to the Audit Committee.

The risks specific to the activity of Touax, on the date on which the universal registration document was filed, are therefore presented in compliance with article 16 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 called "Prospectus 3" of 14 June 2017, whose provisions relative to risk factors came into force on 21 July 2019, under 5 principal categories:

1. risks related to equipment;

2. risks linked to dependence on our partners;

3. risks linked to the geopolitical and international context and world economy;

4. legal and regulatory risks;

5. financial risks ;

A risk assessment is carried out according to the following Frequency/Impact matrix:

This assessment, presented in the following table, is by nature subjective and should be read with caution.