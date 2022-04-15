Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TOUAX SCA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOUP   FR0000033003

TOUAX SCA

(TOUP)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/14 11:35:28 am EDT
7.970 EUR   -0.38%
10:21aTOUAX : Annual report TOUAX SCA 2021 Universal Registration Document
PU
04/07TOUAX : Annual report TOUAX Highlights 2021
PU
03/31TOUAX SCA : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
TOUAX : Annual report TOUAX SCA 2021 Universal Registration Document

04/15/2022 | 10:21am EDT
YOUR LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT

2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

including the Annual Financial Report

This is a translation into English of the (universal) registration document of the Company issued in French and it is available on the website of the Issuer.

This universal registration document was filed on March 31, 2022 with the AMF, in its capacity as competent authority under Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of this Regulation.

The universal registration document may be used for the purposes of a public offering of securities or the admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if it is supplemented by a note relating to securities and if applicable, a summary and any amendments made to the universal registration document. This is all approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129.

CONTENTS

1. PERSONS RESPONSIBLE, INFORMATION FROM THIRD PARTIES, EXPERT REPORTS AND APPROVAL BY THE COMPETENT AUTHORITY .................................... 3

2. STATUTORY AUDITORS ...................................................................................................................................................................... 4

3. RISK FACTORS ................................................................................................................................................................................. 5

4. ISSUER INFORMATION ..................................................................................................................................................................... 15

5. OVERVIEW OF ACTIVITIES ............................................................................................................................................................. 16

6. ORGANISATIONAL STRUCTURE ........................................................................................................................................................... 39

7. ANALYSIS OF THE FINANCIAL POSITION AND INCOME ............................................................................................................................... 40

8. CASH AND CAPITAL ........................................................................................................................................................................ 41

9. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT ............................................................................................................................................................ 42

10. TREND INFORMATION ................................................................................................................................................................... 43

11. PROFIT FORECASTS OR ESTIMATES .................................................................................................................................................... 44

12. ADMINISTRATIVE, MANAGEMENT AND SUPERVISORY BODIES AND THE GENERAL MANAGEMENT ........................................................................ 45

13. REMUNERATION AND BENEFITS ....................................................................................................................................................... 46

14. OPERATION OF THE ADMINISTRATIVE AND MANAGEMENT BODIES ............................................................................................................. 49

15. EMPLOYEES ................................................................................................................................................................................ 50

16. MAIN SHAREHOLDERS ................................................................................................................................................................... 51

17. TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES .............................................................................................................................................. 53

18. FINANCIAL INFORMATION CONCERNING THE ISSUER'S ASSETS AND LIABILITIES, FINANCIAL POSITION AND INCOME ................................................... 54

19. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION .......................................................................................................................................................... 131

20. SIGNIFICANT CONTRACTS ............................................................................................................................................................. 134

21. DOCUMENTS ACCESSIBLE TO THE PUBLIC .......................................................................................................................................... 135

22. REPORTS OF THE MANAGING PARTNERS .......................................................................................................................................... 136

23. REPORTS OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD ............................................................................................................................................ 179

24. RECENTLY RELEASED INFORMATION ................................................................................................................................................ 200

25. DRAFT RESOLUTIONS AT THE GENERAL MEETING OF 22 JUNE 2022 ......................................................................................................... 208

26. INCLUSION BY REFERENCE ............................................................................................................................................................. 216

27. GLOSSARY ............................................................................................................................................................................... 217

1. PERSONS RESPONSIBLE, INFORMATION FROM

THIRD PARTIES, EXPERT REPORTS AND APPROVAL

BY THE COMPETENT AUTHORITY

PERSONS RESPONSIBLE

Fabrice and Raphaël Walewski, Managing Partners.

DECLARATION OF RESPONSIBLE PERSONS

"We confirm that, to the best of our knowledge, the information in this document gives a true and fair view and does not contain any omission likely to change the scope thereof. We confirm that, to the best of our knowledge, the financial statements, prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, financial position and profit or loss of the Company and all the companies included in its consolidation, and that the management report contained in this document presents a true and fair view of the development and performance of the business, profit or loss and financial position of the company and all the companies included in its consolidation, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that it faces."

31 March 2022

Fabrice and Raphaël WALEWSKI

Managing Partners

EXPERT STATEMENT OR REPORT

N/A

CERTIFICATE RELATING TO INFORMATION FROM A THIRD PARTY

N/A

2. STATUTORY AUDITORS

STATUTORY AUDITOR DETAILS

Date first appointed

Mandate expiry

Principal Statutory Auditors

DELOITTE & Associés

Represented by Mr. Albert AÏDAN Tour Majunga 6, place de la Pyramide 92908 Paris La Défense CEDEX

Appointed at the Ordinary General Meeting on 6 June 2000, renewed at the Ordinary General Meeting on 21 June 2017.

Following the Ordinary General Meeting held in 2023 to approve the 2022 financial statements.

RSM PARIS

Represented by Mr. Stéphane MARIE 26 rue Cambacérès 75008 Paris

Appointed by the Ordinary General Meeting held on 9 June 2016.

Following the Ordinary General Meeting held in 2022 to approve the 2021 financial statements.

Substitute Statutory Auditors

FIDINTER 26 rue Cambacérès 75008 Paris

Appointed by the Ordinary General Meeting held on 9 June 2016.

Following the Ordinary General Meeting held in 2022 to approve the 2021 financial statements.

CHANGE IN STATUTORY AUDITORS

Not applicable

3. RISK FACTORS

TOUAX has carried out a review of its risk factors, taking into account their importance according to the probability of seeing these occur (frequency) and the estimated level of their negative impact (impact). In this new approach, the number of categories and, where applicable, sub-categories of risks has been reduced with, in each category and sub-category, the most significant risks presented first. The potential impact of each risk has been specified taking into account the risk management processes. The information has been reduced to include only significant risks specific to Touax (and/or its actions) and which are important for making an investment decision. These risks have been submitted to the Audit Committee.

The risks specific to the activity of Touax, on the date on which the universal registration document was filed, are therefore presented in compliance with article 16 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 called "Prospectus 3" of 14 June 2017, whose provisions relative to risk factors came into force on 21 July 2019, under 5 principal categories:

  • 1. risks related to equipment;

  • 2. risks linked to dependence on our partners;

  • 3. risks linked to the geopolitical and international context and world economy;

  • 4. legal and regulatory risks;

  • 5. financial risks ;

A risk assessment is carried out according to the following Frequency/Impact matrix:

This assessment, presented in the following table, is by nature subjective and should be read with caution.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Touax SCA published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 14:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 114 M 123 M 123 M
Net income 2021 8,13 M 8,79 M 8,79 M
Net Debt 2021 211 M 228 M 228 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,87x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 55,8 M 60,4 M 60,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,34x
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 246
Free-Float 68,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,97 €
Average target price 13,70 €
Spread / Average Target 71,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raphaël Colonna Walewski Co-Managing Partner & Head-Investor Relations
Fabrice Colonna Walewski Co-Managing Partner
Thierry Schmidt de la Brelie Managing Director-Finance & Administration
Alexandre Colonna Walewski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jérôme Bethbèze Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOUAX SCA17.90%60
HAPAG-LLOYD AG13.57%59 758
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-22.13%48 269
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.29%36 254
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED5.91%17 060
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION0.83%14 642