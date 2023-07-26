MESSAGE FROM THE

MANAGING PARTNERS

Dear customers, partners and collaborators,

in 2023, the Touax Group celebrates 170 years of existence, including 40 years of experience in the rental and management of shipping containers.

When the group was born in 1853, the creation of the "Compagnie de Touage de la Basse Seine et de l'Oise" made it possible to operate river transport on an industrial scale. A public-private partnership ("PPP") then allows private investors associated with institutional ones to finance public infrastructure on part of the Seine and the Oise with an exclusive 50-year license. In 1898, the Towing Company was the leader in these two areas.

Since then, the Touax Group has continued to develop. Listed on the Paris Stock Exchange in 1906, we modernized and diversified our equipment, with the investment in freight wagons in 1954. However, it was not until 2001, by creating the company Touax Rail Limited that this activity took off rapid growth in anticipation of the liberalization of rail freight in Europe and India which arrived a few years later.

In 1975, Touax also bet on the growth of international trade and invested in its first shipping containers. Touax becomes a direct operational lessor by buying Gold Container Corp ("GCC"), itself created in 1983, just forty years ago. GCC now renamed Touax Container Leasing continues its international expansion as European leader and 7th worldwide. These activities are at the heart of the real economy and transport because more than 53% of world goods (in value) are now containerized, whether for regional or international traffic.

Thus, in 170 years of existence, Touax has developed unique experience and has become a world reference as a manager and leasing company of sustainable transport equipment.

The history of the Touax Group is a human and family adventure, to which shareholders, investors, partners, customers and employees contribute. For five generations, the family of Walewski entrepreneurs has embodied the sustainability and vision of the company. Today, the Touax Group has 250 committed and professional employees trained in Lean 6 Sigma continuous improvement methods, spread over 11 countries and of 20 different nationalities.

Touax is also about openness to the world, values based on respect, integrity, reliability and operational excellence. Responding to the needs of our customers and giving them complete satisfaction are objectives shared by each of us.

Backed by our historical roots in low-carbon transport, Touax contributes to a more sustainable world by helping its customers reduce their carbon footprint. Our eco-responsible positioning contributes to the development of environmentally friendly transport.