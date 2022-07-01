REGULATED INFORMATION Paris, 1st July 2022 5:45 PM

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

TOUAX: Half year statement of the liquidity contract

with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

The liquidity account under the liquidity contract awarded by TOUAX SCA to Gilbert Dupont Stockbrokers, stood as follows on 30 June 2022:

- Number of shares: 8 328

- Cash in the liquidity account: 61 125,06 €

During the first half of 2022, a total of:

PURCHASE 72 400 shares 556 491,76 € 845 transactions SALE 70 337 shares 543 299,64 € 809 transactions

was negotiated.

For information, at the time of the half-year statement on 31 December 2021, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

- Number of TOUAX shares: 6 265

- Cash in the liquidity account: 74 317,18 €

When setting up the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

- Number of TOUAX shares: 0

- Cash in the liquidity account: €100,000.

*******

Number of transactions executed and volume traded in first half 2022

Purchase Sale Number of transactions executed Number of shares traded Share capital (€) Number of transactions executed Number of shares traded Share capital (€) TOTAL 845 72 400 556 491,76 809 70 337 543 299,64 03/01/2022 8 865 5805,88 16 728 4925,87 04/01/2022 9 1182 7961,01 12 1158 7888,3 05/01/2022 0 0 0 0 913 6350,83 06/01/2022 4 433 2998,78 5 465 3254,72 07/01/2022 0 0 0 13 913 6538,45 10/01/2022 4 186 1399 6 512 3919,82 11/01/2022 8 565 4407 5 327 2566,92 12/01/2022 6 445 3476,3 8 358 2823,62 13/01/2022 14 1221 9783,02 8 398 3241,67 14/01/2022 7 286 2267,12 7 305 2432,71 17/01/2022 4 215 1702,84 5 360 2877,01 18/01/2022 6 1029 8175,61 1 100 798 19/01/2022 0 300 2376 0 120 952,98 20/01/2022 2 90 714,6 3 291 2316,36 21/01/2022 0 825 6465,69 0 0 0 24/01/2022 0 1398 10408,25 0 0 0 25/01/2022 17 1063 7693,78 1 45 333 26/01/2022 5 628 4430,29 10 736 5244,29 27/01/2022 0 490 3462,68 0 381 2705,1 28/01/2022 4 271 1910,63 5 155 1099,49 31/01/2022 0 0 0 14 815 5863,52 01/02/2022 0 0 0 0 265 1943,11 02/02/2022 13 849 6155,17 4 315 2295,18 03/02/2022 1 2 14,48 6 447 3266,09 04/02/2022 4 325 2376,82 14 1416 10392,73 07/02/2022 1 97 704,22 7 700 5135,76 08/02/2022 7 463 3416,15 4 341 2529,4 09/02/2022 0 339 2516,53 0 65 484,9 10/02/2022 3 830 6158,19 6 443 3299,64 11/02/2022 17 1521 11038,05 3 400 2968 14/02/2022 0 1289 9056 0 483 3381 15/02/2022 7 1151 8017,64 6 855 6031,85 16/02/2022 1 200 1408 10 791 5634,21 17/02/2022 0 0 0 8 1150 8359,47 18/02/2022 3 294 2143,61 6 719 5315,28 21/02/2022 17 1711 12483,97 8 500 3676,6 22/02/2022 13 885 6311,47 1 1 7,14 23/02/2022 4 316 2248,43 2 200 1434 24/02/2022 14 1346 9240,02 3 131 913,9 25/02/2022 3 151 1025,27 9 435 2976,1 28/02/2022 12 666 4552,91 12 1131 7846,88 01/03/2022 8 511 3479,5 1 1 6,94 02/03/2022 13 1505 10011,71 4 320 2135,62 03/03/2022 0 0 0 5 675 4536 04/03/2022 17 1032 6760,12 3 250 1662 07/03/2022 10 443 2703,98 14 617 3783,07 08/03/2022 5 322 1999,33 5 376 2375,64 09/03/2022 1 30 193,2 9 589 3797,4 10/03/2022 4 450 2932,11 0 0 0 11/03/2022 11 626 4058,86 4 226 1473,52 14/03/2022 1 1 6,4 8 551 3598,42 15/03/2022 2 130 858,6 0 0 0 16/03/2022 0 433 2840,78 0 235 1551 17/03/2022 2 155 1005,28 25 2055 13733,98 18/03/2022 5 499 3567,3 8 519 3836,19 21/03/2022 4 280 2035,8 6 550 4042,01 22/03/2022 0 0 0 13 1052 7844,24 23/03/2022 8 544 4105,02 13 803 6136,53 24/03/2022 0 470 3722,59 0 1948 15575,82 25/03/2022 13 1379 11063,44 20 1431 11687,69 28/03/2022 10 737 6044,28 5 231 1935,78 29/03/2022 17 1205 9698,8 6 639 5160,5 30/03/2022 1 100 804 2 350 2831,99 31/03/2022 16 1224 9797,88 3 585 4701 01/04/2022 9 857 7157,75 26 1835 15179,49 04/04/2022 0 506 4248,27 0 226 1939,08 05/04/2022 21 1400 11499,6 0 0 0 06/04/2022 5 270 2187,19 3 153 1254,42 07/04/2022 13 689 5560,99 5 323 2617,5 08/04/2022 6 286 2301,41 6 268 2165,6 11/04/2022 2 100 805,5 6 744 6019,85 12/04/2022 0 458 3669,08 0 325 2603,25 13/04/2022 5 350 2799 3 336 2702,48 14/04/2022 7 527 4205,04 1 62 495,38 19/04/2022 8 586 4616,39 1 12 95,28 20/04/2022 11 707 5478,97 10 885 6895,48 21/04/2022 0 0 0 23 1870 15000,21 22/04/2022 11 597 4920,77 2 250 2082 25/04/2022 5 250 2020 0 0 0 26/04/2022 27 1309 10254,18 7 648 5120,3 27/04/2022 1 14 106,68 9 665 5110,72 28/04/2022 8 390 3073,9 2 100 790,5 29/04/2022 4 462 3683,2 10 851 6815,4 02/05/2022 13 1447 11320,46 1 44 344,96 03/05/2022 3 500 3922 2 444 3498,72 04/05/2022 5 392 3010,05 4 400 3080,04 05/05/2022 1 50 389 11 823 6409,36 06/05/2022 0 0 0 5 270 2104,49 09/05/2022 16 950 7366,49 9 475 3730,98 10/05/2022 18 1437 10882,69 0 0 0 11/05/2022 3 37 281,2 9 1089 8333,14 12/05/2022 6 328 2478,01 3 139 1055,68 13/05/2022 6 528 4197,12 29 2746 22007,27 16/05/2022 3 200 1642 4 500 4157,5 17/05/2022 5 350 2870 6 601 4999,72 18/05/2022 13 821 6676,04 8 181 1486,44 19/05/2022 2 205 1627,7 6 390 3104,87 20/05/2022 5 338 2699,13 2 125 1000 23/05/2022 6 652 5328,34 21 1417 11593,75 24/05/2022 6 275 2265,7 3 179 1478,15 25/05/2022 0 0 0 13 888 7401,12 26/05/2022 4 211 1767,4 1 8 67,6 27/05/2022 12 787 6585,07 8 362 3040,29 30/05/2022 11 580 4859,24 15 1051 8846,79 31/05/2022 17 1507 12765,19 15 1149 9799,36 01/06/2022 5 510 4405,74 18 866 7450,37 02/06/2022 14 1075 9252,1 3 402 3470,27 03/06/2022 13 735 6250,66 3 541 4608,67 06/06/2022 7 305 2603,05 8 750 6422,48 07/06/2022 2 36 309,24 7 645 5567,45 08/06/2022 5 401 3440,18 4 361 3108,82 09/06/2022 21 1218 10372,85 2 10 86 10/06/2022 8 561 4645,7 1 112 935,2 13/06/2022 7 281 2279,92 9 1437 12110,6 14/06/2022 23 2069 16641,17 12 1128 9152,7 15/06/2022 7 489 3862,02 20 1767 14291,14 16/06/2022 17 1722 13626,53 0 0 0 17/06/2022 13 910 7082,35 15 1689 13420,96 20/06/2022 0 250 1990 0 586 4747,71 21/06/2022 0 639 5228,11 0 383 3153,55 22/06/2022 0 610 4936,18 0 195 1581 23/06/2022 6 374 3031,64 1 45 367,2 24/06/2022 10 705 5682,65 11 1019 8244,12 27/06/2022 9 992 7939,17 10 626 5056,01 28/06/2022 2 120 975,6 3 123 1001,38 29/06/2022 8 532 4301,06 3 293 2372,16 30/06/2022 4 510 4120,7 8 654 5295,44

*******

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.1 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

For more information: www.touax.com

Contacts:

TOUAX ACTIFIN

Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI Ghislaine GASPARETTO

Managing Partners ggasparetto@actifin.fr

touax@touax.com

www.touax.com Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00

Attachment