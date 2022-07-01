TOUAX : Half-year statement of the liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers
07/01/2022 | 11:46am EDT
REGULATED INFORMATION Paris, 1st July 2022 5:45 PM
TOUAX: Half year statement of the liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers
The liquidity account under the liquidity contract awarded by TOUAX SCA to Gilbert Dupont Stockbrokers, stood as follows on 30 June 2022:
- Number of shares: 8 328 - Cash in the liquidity account: 61 125,06 €
During the first half of 2022, a total of:
PURCHASE
72 400 shares
556 491,76 €
845 transactions
SALE
70 337 shares
543 299,64 €
809 transactions
was negotiated.
For information, at the time of the half-year statement on 31 December 2021, the liquidity account had the following holdings:
- Number of TOUAX shares: 6 265 - Cash in the liquidity account: 74 317,18 €
When setting up the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings:
- Number of TOUAX shares: 0 - Cash in the liquidity account: €100,000.
Number of transactions executed and volume traded in first half 2022
Purchase
Sale
Number of transactions executed
Number of sharestraded
Share capital (€)
Number of transactions executed
Number of sharestraded
Share capital (€)
TOTAL
845
72 400
556 491,76
809
70 337
543 299,64
TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.1 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.
TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.