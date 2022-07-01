Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TOUAX SCA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOUP   FR0000033003

TOUAX SCA

(TOUP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:08 2022-07-01 am EDT
8.080 EUR    0.00%
06/30TOUAX : First green bond issuance for touax, hybrid debt 100% refinanced
GL
06/14TOUAX : availibility of documents for the combined shareholder's meeting 22 06 2022
GL
06/14TOUAX : availibility of documents for the combined shareholder's meeting 22 06 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TOUAX : Half-year statement of the liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

07/01/2022 | 11:46am EDT
REGULATED INFORMATION                Paris, 1st July 2022 5:45 PM

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

TOUAX: Half year statement of the liquidity contract
with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

 

The liquidity account under the liquidity contract awarded by TOUAX SCA to Gilbert Dupont Stockbrokers, stood as follows on 30 June 2022:

-        Number of shares: 8 328
-        Cash in the liquidity account: 61 125,06 €

During the first half of 2022, a total of:

PURCHASE72 400 shares556 491,76 €845 transactions
SALE70 337 shares543 299,64 €809 transactions

was negotiated.

For information, at the time of the half-year statement on 31 December 2021, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

-        Number of TOUAX shares: 6 265
-        Cash in the liquidity account: 74 317,18 €

When setting up the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

-        Number of TOUAX shares: 0
-        Cash in the liquidity account: €100,000.

*******

Number of transactions executed and volume traded in first half 2022

 PurchaseSale
 Number of transactions executedNumber of shares tradedShare capital (€)Number of transactions executedNumber of shares tradedShare capital (€)
TOTAL84572 400556 491,7680970 337543 299,64
03/01/202288655805,88167284925,87
04/01/2022911827961,011211587888,3
05/01/202200009136350,83
06/01/202244332998,7854653254,72
07/01/2022000139136538,45
10/01/20224186139965123919,82
11/01/20228565440753272566,92
12/01/202264453476,383582823,62
13/01/20221412219783,0283983241,67
14/01/202272862267,1273052432,71
17/01/202242151702,8453602877,01
18/01/2022610298175,611100798
19/01/2022030023760120952,98
20/01/2022290714,632912316,36
21/01/202208256465,69000
24/01/20220139810408,25000
25/01/20221710637693,78145333
26/01/202256284430,29107365244,29
27/01/202204903462,6803812705,1
28/01/202242711910,6351551099,49
31/01/2022000148155863,52
01/02/202200002651943,11
02/02/2022138496155,1743152295,18
03/02/20221214,4864473266,09
04/02/202243252376,8214141610392,73
07/02/2022197704,2277005135,76
08/02/202274633416,1543412529,4
09/02/202203392516,53065484,9
10/02/202238306158,1964433299,64
11/02/202217152111038,0534002968
14/02/202201289905604833381
15/02/2022711518017,6468556031,85
16/02/202212001408107915634,21
17/02/2022000811508359,47
18/02/202232942143,6167195315,28
21/02/202217171112483,9785003676,6
22/02/2022138856311,47117,14
23/02/202243162248,4322001434
24/02/20221413469240,023131913,9
25/02/202231511025,2794352976,1
28/02/2022126664552,911211317846,88
01/03/202285113479,5116,94
02/03/202213150510011,7143202135,62
03/03/202200056754536
04/03/20221710326760,1232501662
07/03/2022104432703,98146173783,07
08/03/202253221999,3353762375,64
09/03/2022130193,295893797,4
10/03/202244502932,11000
11/03/2022116264058,8642261473,52
14/03/2022116,485513598,42
15/03/20222130858,6000
16/03/202204332840,7802351551
17/03/202221551005,2825205513733,98
18/03/202254993567,385193836,19
21/03/202242802035,865504042,01
22/03/20220001310527844,24
23/03/202285444105,02138036136,53
24/03/202204703722,590194815575,82
25/03/202213137911063,4420143111687,69
28/03/2022107376044,2852311935,78
29/03/20221712059698,866395160,5
30/03/2022110080423502831,99
31/03/20221612249797,8835854701
01/04/202298577157,7526183515179,49
04/04/202205064248,2702261939,08
05/04/202221140011499,6000
06/04/202252702187,1931531254,42
07/04/2022136895560,9953232617,5
08/04/202262862301,4162682165,6
11/04/20222100805,567446019,85
12/04/202204583669,0803252603,25
13/04/20225350279933362702,48
14/04/202275274205,04162495,38
19/04/202285864616,3911295,28
20/04/2022117075478,97108856895,48
21/04/202200023187015000,21
22/04/2022115974920,7722502082
25/04/202252502020000
26/04/202227130910254,1876485120,3
27/04/2022114106,6896655110,72
28/04/202283903073,92100790,5
29/04/202244623683,2108516815,4
02/05/202213144711320,46144344,96
03/05/20223500392224443498,72
04/05/202253923010,0544003080,04
05/05/2022150389118236409,36
06/05/202200052702104,49
09/05/2022169507366,4994753730,98
10/05/202218143710882,69000
11/05/2022337281,2910898333,14
12/05/202263282478,0131391055,68
13/05/202265284197,1229274622007,27
16/05/20223200164245004157,5
17/05/20225350287066014999,72
18/05/2022138216676,0481811486,44
19/05/202222051627,763903104,87
20/05/202253382699,1321251000
23/05/202266525328,3421141711593,75
24/05/202262752265,731791478,15
25/05/2022000138887401,12
26/05/202242111767,41867,6
27/05/2022127876585,0783623040,29
30/05/2022115804859,241510518846,79
31/05/202217150712765,191511499799,36
01/06/202255104405,74188667450,37
02/06/20221410759252,134023470,27
03/06/2022137356250,6635414608,67
06/06/202273052603,0587506422,48
07/06/2022236309,2476455567,45
08/06/202254013440,1843613108,82
09/06/202221121810372,8521086
10/06/202285614645,71112935,2
13/06/202272812279,929143712110,6
14/06/202223206916641,171211289152,7
15/06/202274893862,0220176714291,14
16/06/202217172213626,53000
17/06/2022139107082,3515168913420,96
20/06/20220250199005864747,71
21/06/202206395228,1103833153,55
22/06/202206104936,1801951581
23/06/202263743031,64145367,2
24/06/2022107055682,651110198244,12
27/06/202299927939,17106265056,01
28/06/20222120975,631231001,38
29/06/202285324301,0632932372,16
30/06/202245104120,786545295,44

*******

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.1 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

For more information: www.touax.com

Contacts:

TOUAX        ACTIFIN
Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI        Ghislaine GASPARETTO
Managing Partners        ggasparetto@actifin.fr
touax@touax.com        
www.touax.com        Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11
Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00        

        

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 172 M 180 M 180 M
Net income 2022 11,5 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
Net Debt 2022 234 M 245 M 245 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,93x
Yield 2022 1,49%
Capitalization 56,6 M 59,2 M 59,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 244
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart TOUAX SCA
Duration : Period :
TOUAX SCA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOUAX SCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,08 €
Average target price 13,00 €
Spread / Average Target 60,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raphaël Colonna Walewski Co-Managing Partner & Head-Investor Relations
Fabrice Colonna Walewski Co-Managing Partner
Thierry Schmidt de la Brelie Managing Director-Finance & Administration
Alexandre Colonna Walewski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jérôme Bethbèze Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOUAX SCA19.53%59
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-10.83%45 382
AP MOLLER MAERSK-29.40%42 452
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-27.51%30 953
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED8.73%17 504
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA5.82%11 524