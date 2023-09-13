Your operational leasing solution for sustainable transportation
Half-year results 2023
Presentation meeting 14 September 2023
Presentation of half-year results
14 September 2023
Contents
- Recurring and solid business model
- Profitability and fleet development
- Business outlook
- Valuation of assets and stock market
Presentation of half-year results
14 September 2023
TOUAX
Global player in the leasing of sustainable transport equipment
3 Main Markets
An operating
€1.2bn
lessor of sustainable
$124bn (*)
Assets under
transport assets
management
>54 million
containers worldwide
transporting
53% of freight by value
3 standardised
~ 250
assets
Employees (**)
€30bn
6,000 barges in Europe and 25,000 in the Americas
€75bn
A unique business
A global presence
700,000 wagons in
in operation since
Europe and 320,000
1853
in India
- Estimated replacement value, based on an average market price of $2,300/Ceus (source: Touax) (**) including 104 employees in the Modular Buildings division
Presentation of half-year results
14 September 2023
The TOUAX ecosystem
At the heart of the real economy and sustainable transport
CONTAINERS
MODULAR
BUILDINGS
RIVER BARGES
FREIGHT RAILCARS
Presentation of half-year results
14 September 2023
