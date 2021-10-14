Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TOUAX SCA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOUP   FR0000033003

TOUAX SCA

(TOUP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 10/14 03:51:43 am
7.82 EUR   -0.26%
TOUAX : New trading units
PU
TOUAX : Annual report TOUAX SCA Half Year Report 2021
PU
TOUAX : Investor presentation TOUAX half year 2021 results
PU
TOUAX : NEW TRADING UNITS

10/14/2021 | 03:32am EDT
Consistency has always been one of the keys for Touax Container to establish its presence in the trading activity for new containers.

Applying the "conveyor belt principle", 1,500 new one- trip boxes, coming in various sizes and colors, are currently on their way to various locations in North America!

Additional batches of one trippers will be ready to be delivered to our customers' backyard in the following months.

Disclaimer

Touax SCA published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 07:31:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 150 M 174 M 174 M
Net income 2021 5,65 M 6,55 M 6,55 M
Net Debt 2021 214 M 248 M 248 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,74x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 54,9 M 63,6 M 63,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,79x
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 246
Free-Float 68,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Raphaël Colonna Walewski Co-Managing Partner & Head-Investor Relations
Fabrice Colonna Walewski Co-Managing Partner
Thierry Schmidt de la Brelie Managing Director-Finance & Administration
Alexandre Colonna Walewski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jérôme Bethbèze Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOUAX SCA-14.97%64
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S28.03%49 426
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.53.48%37 856
HAPAG-LLOYD AG91.95%35 876
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA210.57%11 110
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION202.56%11 001