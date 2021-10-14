|
TOUAX : NEW TRADING UNITS
Consistency has always been one of the keys for Touax Container to establish its presence in the trading activity for new containers.
Applying the "conveyor belt principle", 1,500 new one- trip boxes, coming in various sizes and colors, are currently on their way to various locations in North America!
Additional batches of one trippers will be ready to be delivered to our customers' backyard in the following months.
Disclaimer
Touax SCA published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 07:31:12 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|Sales 2021
150 M
174 M
174 M
|Net income 2021
5,65 M
6,55 M
6,55 M
|Net Debt 2021
214 M
248 M
248 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|9,74x
|Yield 2021
|2,04%
|Capitalization
54,9 M
63,6 M
63,7 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,79x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,71x
|Nbr of Employees
|246
|Free-Float
|68,5%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends TOUAX SCA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
7,84 €
|Average target price
12,90 €
|Spread / Average Target
64,5%