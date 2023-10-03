SUPPLIER CODE OF CONDUCT

Abolition of Forced Labour Convention, 1957 (No. 105) ;

Minimum Age Convention, 1973 (No. 138) ;

Worst Forms of Child Labour Convention, 1999 (No. 182).

2.2.1. The elimination of forced and compulsory labour

The Group strongly condemns modern slavery in all its forms (withholding of identity papers, violence and threats, debt bondage, etc.) and expects the same approach from its Suppliers.

2.2.2. The elimination of child labour

Suppliers must be able to guarantee that child labour will not be used. The International Convention on the Rights of the Child defines a child as any person under the age of 18 years unless, under applicable law, majority is attained earlier. The Group considers a child to be anyone who has not yet reached compulsory school-leaving age or the minimum working age in the country where they live. In any event, Suppliers must ensure that all employees under the age of 18 do not perform work that could be dangerous or harmful to them (health, safety, morality of the child).

2.2.3. Personal safety and protection

Suppliers must guarantee their employees, in the same way as the Group, a safe and healthy working environment. Our Suppliers are encouraged to identify the risks associated with their activities and to take measures to prevent accidents and personal injury, in particular by distributing appropriate safety information, which must be passed on more widely in the event of dangerous situations. All employees of the Supplier have the right to benefit from a health and social protection system that complies with the local legislation in force.

2.2.4. Decent pay, rest and working conditions

The Suppliers must undertake to comply with the rules in force concerning the right to the payment of a regular salary, rest and legal benefits, rights conferred on all employees and in particular by respecting a maximum number of weekly working hours and respecting the weekly rest period. The Supplier's employee must be paid at least the minimum wage and benefit, where applicable, from remuneration for overtime worked in accordance with the laws and regulations. In general, the Group reaffirms that the well-being of employees must be taken into account by Suppliers, which implies decent employment conditions.

2.2.5. Promoting social dialogue

Suppliers shall ensure that freedom of expression, freedom of association and the right to collective bargaining are respected.

2.2.6. Combating discrimination and harassment and promoting equal opportunities

In accordance with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and its ethical principles, the Group expects its Suppliers to offer their employees fair and equitable treatment that respects their opportunities for recognition and career development, regardless of their origins, gender, beliefs or disabilities, and not to tolerate any form of discrimination.

Suppliers must therefore pay particular attention to discrimination in terms of access to employment and career paths (access to training, promotion, breach of contract, retirement, etc.). This vigilance must cover all forms of discrimination (gender, ethnicity, etc.). The Supplier must encourage the integration of any person excluded from employment, particularly those with disabilities. In general, it must promote equal opportunities and diversity within its organisation and encourage the inclusion of all employees.

Any form of harassment, regardless of intent, whether direct or indirect, physical or verbal, is prohibited. The Group expects its Suppliers to ensure that all their employees can work in an environment where they are not at risk of harassment.