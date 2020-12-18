Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  TOUAX SCA    TOUP   FR0000033003

TOUAX SCA

(TOUP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TOUAX: Successful asset refinancing in the Rail division for 180 million euros

12/18/2020 | 02:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE                                                                                                          Paris, December 18, 2020 – 8.45 a.m.

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

Successful asset refinancing in the Rail division

for 180 million euros

- A Green Loan of 120 million euros

- A revolving credit facility of 60 million euros

Touax announces the refinancing of its Railcar division for a total of EUR 180 million combining a 5-year green loan in euros and pounds sterling for an amount equivalent to 120 million euros equivalent and a Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) of 3 years with a 2-year term loan conversion option for an amount equivalent to 60 million euros, in euros and pounds sterling for a part.

This transaction ensures the refinancing of the existing asset portfolio as well as the financing of future investments. It comes after Touax Rail Limited's capital increase last September with DIF Capital Partners and will support the development of its long-term freight railcar leasing business in Europe.

The arranger banks are Credit Agricole CIB (Documentation Agent), Landesbank Hessen-Theringen Girozentrale (Facility Agent and Security Trustee) and ING bank (Green Advisor).

Touax was advised by Stephenson Harwood and McCann Fitzgerald and lenders by Clifford Chance.

We are very pleased with this financing, which has decreased overall costs, and which marks our commitment to the development of environmentally friendly transport activities. The "Green Loan" label was obtained as all the railcars we lease comply with the emission threshold of 40g CO2 e/tkm. This transaction will increase our market presence and competitiveness and is also the first financial transaction carried out jointly with our partner DIF." Fabrice and Raphael Walewski, managing partners.

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • March 24, 2021: 2020 Revenue from activities and 2020 annual results – SFAF presentation
  • March 26, 2021: Conference call to present the annual results


TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis worldwide, both on its own account and for investors. With nearly €1.1bn in assets under management, TOUAX is one of the leading European players in the leasing of such equipment.

TOUAX is listed on the EURONEXT stock market in Paris - Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0000033003) - and is listed on the CAC® Small, CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext©PEA-PME 150 indices.

For further information please visit: www.touax.com


Contacts:
TOUAX                                                                                                                                    ACTIFIN
Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI                                                                               Ghislaine Gasparetto
touax@touax.com                                                                                               ggasparetto@actifin.fr
www.touax.com                                                                                                    Tel: +33 1 56 88 11 11
Tel: +33 1 46 96 18 00                                                                                                                                                                           

Attachment


All news about TOUAX SCA
02:45aTOUAX : Successful asset refinancing in the Rail division for 180 million euros
GL
12/01TOUAX : Successful asset refinancing - Containers Business
GL
11/30TOUAX SCA : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
11/27TOUAX : Success of the partial buyback of the Undated Deeply Subordinated Bond
GL
11/13TOUAX : Growth in revenue from activities at September 30, 2020
GL
11/13TOUAX : Growth in revenue from activities at September 30, 2020
AQ
11/13TOUAX SCA : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
10/31TOUAX SCA : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
09/30TOUAX : Touax Rail Ltd's capital increase completed
AQ
09/30TOUAX : Touax Rail Ltd's capital increase completed
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 166 M 203 M 203 M
Net income 2020 2,88 M 3,53 M 3,53 M
Net Debt 2020 222 M 272 M 272 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 61,2 M 74,9 M 75,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 234
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart TOUAX SCA
Duration : Period :
TOUAX SCA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOUAX SCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,20 €
Last Close Price 8,74 €
Spread / Highest target 28,1%
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Raphaël Colonna Walewski Co-Managing Partner & Head-Investor Relations
Fabrice Colonna Walewski Co-Managing Partner
Alexandre Colonna Walewski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thierry Schmidt de la Brelie Managing Director-Finance & Administration
Jérôme Bethbèze Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOUAX SCA64.91%75
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S41.29%42 019
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT9.02%17 946
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.153.16%17 656
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.-30.39%5 932
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED60.63%5 278
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ