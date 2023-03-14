Touax : Containers committed to sustainable finance

TOUAX announces that all tranches of its July 2022 facilities agreement for its Containers business have been qualified as Sustainability-linked loan. TOUAX Group has entered into an ESG extra-financial notation process lead by EcoVadis. The assessment resulted in a 63 over 100 notation and a silver medal for TOUAX for its ESG performance, ranking then the Group amongst the EcoVadis top 15% of all companies evaluations and amongst the best 8.5% of its industry.

With this transaction the majority of the financing arrangements of the Group (65%) are designed for a better preservation of the environment and for a high standard of compliance with best social and governance practices.

