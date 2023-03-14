Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TOUAX SCA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOUP   FR0000033003

TOUAX SCA

(TOUP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:35:22 2023-03-14 pm EDT
7.910 EUR   -1.13%
01:36pTouax : Containers committed to sustainable finance
PU
02/28Touax : Touax Containers committed to sustainable finance
GL
02/28Touax : Touax Containers committed to sustainable finance
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Touax : Containers committed to sustainable finance

03/14/2023 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Breadcrumb Home> Investor relation > News> Touax Containers committed to sustainable finance

TOUAX announces that all tranches of its July 2022 facilities agreement for its Containers business have been qualified as Sustainability-linked loan. TOUAX Group has entered into an ESG extra-financial notation process lead by EcoVadis. The assessment resulted in a 63 over 100 notation and a silver medal for TOUAX for its ESG performance, ranking then the Group amongst the EcoVadis top 15% of all companies evaluations and amongst the best 8.5% of its industry.
With this transaction the majority of the financing arrangements of the Group (65%) are designed for a better preservation of the environment and for a high standard of compliance with best social and governance practices.

Click here to read the full press release

Attachments

Disclaimer

Touax SCA published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 17:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TOUAX SCA
01:36pTouax : Containers committed to sustainable finance
PU
02/28Touax : Touax Containers committed to sustainable finance
GL
02/28Touax : Touax Containers committed to sustainable finance
AQ
01/13Touax : Biannual newsletter Touax Newsletter #10
PU
01/03Touax : Half-year statement of the liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers
GL
01/03Touax : Half-year statement of the liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers
GL
2022Touax : Growth in business activity at end-September 2022
GL
2022Touax : Growth in business activity at end-September 2022
GL
2022Touax : Investor presentation TOUAX Half year 2022 results
PU
2022Touax : RESULTS AS OF 30 JUNE 2022: Acceleration in profitability over the half-year
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 207 M 222 M 222 M
Net income 2022 12,8 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
Net Debt 2022 264 M 283 M 283 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,39x
Yield 2022 1,25%
Capitalization 56,0 M 60,1 M 60,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 243
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart TOUAX SCA
Duration : Period :
TOUAX SCA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOUAX SCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,00 €
Average target price 13,50 €
Spread / Average Target 68,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raphaël Colonna Walewski Co-Managing Partner & Head-Investor Relations
Fabrice Colonna Walewski Co-Managing Partner
Thierry Schmidt de la Brelie Managing Director-Finance & Administration
Alexandre Colonna Walewski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jérôme Bethbèze Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOUAX SCA-0.50%60
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.2.06%18 529
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED-16.73%17 893
MISC-4.00%7 147
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED1.57%5 932
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.3.70%5 179