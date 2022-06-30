Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TOUAX SCA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOUP   FR0000033003

TOUAX SCA

(TOUP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:05 2022-06-30 am EDT
8.080 EUR   -0.25%
06/14TOUAX : availibility of documents for the combined shareholder's meeting 22 06 2022
GL
06/14TOUAX : availibility of documents for the combined shareholder's meeting 22 06 2022
AQ
05/12TOUAX : Growth in business in the first quarter of 2022 (+52.3%)
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Touax: FIRST GREEN BOND ISSUANCE FOR TOUAX, HYBRID DEBT 100% REFINANCED

06/30/2022 | 11:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE        Paris, 30 June 2022 – 5.45 p.m.

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

FIRST GREEN BOND ISSUANCE FOR TOUAX
HYBRID DEBT 100% REFINANCED

TOUAX continues its evolution towards green financing as an active player in the sustainable transport services. After the financing of its Freight Railcars division by a Green Loan, TOUAX issued its first Sustainable Linked Bond on 28 June 2022 for an amount of €33.3 million and a duration of 5 years. Issued Euro-PP bonds are senior unsecured and listed on Euronext Access.

This transaction extends the maturity of TOUAX corporate debt by refinancing its 2025 Euro-PP bonds and reduces the cost of group’s financial resources by €0.9 million per year, with the full repayment of its TSSDI (Undated Deeply Subordinated Bonds). Financial covenants are limited to annual compliance with Loan-to-Value and Interest Coverage ratios, both well suited to the group's business.

Fabrice and Raphaël Walewski commented: " The success of this transaction confirms the investors' growing appetite for TOUAX group, its highly resilient business model in an uncertain and inflationary macro-economic environment, and its strategy as an operational lessor for sustainable transportation.

Touax was advised by Octo Finances, arranger of the deal. Legal advisors are Stephenson Harwood (issuer counsel) and CMS Francis Lefebvre (arranger counsel).

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • 28 September 2022: Publication of H1 results
  • 29 September 2022: Video conference call to present the H1 results in French
  • 30 September 2022: Video conference call to present the H1 results in English
  • 14 November 2022: Q3 revenue from activities

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis worldwide, both on its own account and for investors. With more than €1.2 billion of assets under management, TOUAX is one of the leading European players in the leasing of such equipment.

TOUAX is listed on the EURONEXT stock market in Paris – Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN: FR0000033003) – and is listed on the CAC® Small, CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext©PEA-PME 150 indices.

For further information please visit: www.touax.com

Contacts:
TOUAX        ACTIFIN
Fabrice & Raphaël Walewski        Ghislaine Gasparetto
touax@touax.com        ggasparetto@actifin.fr
www.touax.com        Tel: +33 1 56 88 11 11
Tel: +33 1 46 96 18 00        

Attachment


All news about TOUAX SCA
06/14TOUAX : availibility of documents for the combined shareholder's meeting 22 06 2022
GL
06/14TOUAX : availibility of documents for the combined shareholder's meeting 22 06 2022
AQ
05/12TOUAX : Growth in business in the first quarter of 2022 (+52.3%)
GL
05/12TOUAX : Growth in business in the first quarter of 2022 (+52.3%)
GL
05/12TOUAX SCA : 1st quarter earnings
CO
04/30TOUAX SCA : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
04/15TOUAX : Annual report TOUAX SCA 2021 Universal Registration Document
PU
04/07TOUAX : Annual report TOUAX Highlights 2021
PU
03/31TOUAX SCA : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
03/24TOUAX : Investor presentation TOUAX 2021 Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 168 M 176 M 176 M
Net income 2022 9,47 M 9,92 M 9,92 M
Net Debt 2022 236 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,99x
Yield 2022 1,48%
Capitalization 56,7 M 59,4 M 59,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 244
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart TOUAX SCA
Duration : Period :
TOUAX SCA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOUAX SCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,10 €
Average target price 13,40 €
Spread / Average Target 65,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raphaël Colonna Walewski Co-Managing Partner & Head-Investor Relations
Fabrice Colonna Walewski Co-Managing Partner
Thierry Schmidt de la Brelie Managing Director-Finance & Administration
Alexandre Colonna Walewski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jérôme Bethbèze Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOUAX SCA19.82%59
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-8.74%46 521
AP MOLLER MAERSK-26.59%44 201
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-25.53%31 057
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED12.18%18 061
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA7.76%11 669