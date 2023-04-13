Touax : FY2022 results

Touax is pleased to have published its annual financial results late March.

In 2022, despite factors such as the Russian-Ukrainian war, inflation, and rising interest rates, Touax has seen a growth in business volume (+29%) and operating profitability (+8%). Thanks to these good results Touax is coming back to a dividend distribution policy.

Thank you to all our partners and employees for contributing to this excellent year.

Please CLICK HERE to reach our Press Release page and read the full document.