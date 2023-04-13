Advanced search
    TOUP   FR0000033003

TOUAX SCA

(TOUP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:13 2023-04-13 am EDT
7.200 EUR   -1.10%
04/13Touax : FY2022 results
PU
04/13Touax : Annual report TOUAX 2022 Highlights
PU
04/04Touax : Annual report TOUAX SCA Universal Registration Document 2022
PU
Touax : FY2022 results

04/13/2023 | 11:06pm EDT
Touax FY2022 results

Touax is pleased to have published its annual financial results late March.

In 2022, despite factors such as the Russian-Ukrainian war, inflation, and rising interest rates, Touax has seen a growth in business volume (+29%) and operating profitability (+8%). Thanks to these good results Touax is coming back to a dividend distribution policy.

Thank you to all our partners and employees for contributing to this excellent year.

Please CLICK HERE to reach our Press Release page and read the full document.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Touax SCA published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 03:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 178 M 196 M 196 M
Net income 2023 7,47 M 8,25 M 8,25 M
Net Debt 2023 260 M 287 M 287 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,76x
Yield 2023 2,96%
Capitalization 50,4 M 55,7 M 55,7 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
EV / Sales 2024 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 247
Free-Float 68,5%
Technical analysis trends TOUAX SCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,20 €
Average target price 13,50 €
Spread / Average Target 87,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raphaël Colonna Walewski Co-Managing Partner & Head-Investor Relations
Fabrice Colonna Walewski Co-Managing Partner
Thierry Schmidt de la Brelie Managing Director-Finance & Administration
Alexandre Colonna Walewski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jérôme Bethbèze Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOUAX SCA-10.45%56
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.4.31%18 864
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED-19.60%17 334
ABU DHABI PORTS COMPANY10.63%8 634
MISC-4.53%7 275
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED0.52%5 865
