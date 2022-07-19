Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TOUAX SCA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOUP   FR0000033003

TOUAX SCA

(TOUP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:29 2022-07-19 am EDT
7.840 EUR   +0.90%
11:46aTOUAX : Increased financing capacity to support Containers division growth
GL
11:45aTOUAX : Increased financing capacity to support Containers division growth
AQ
07/01TOUAX : Half-year statement of the liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Touax: Increased financing capacity to support Containers division growth

07/19/2022 | 11:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE        Paris, 19 July 2022 – 5.45 p.m.

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

Increased financing capacity to support Containers division growth

TOUAX announces it has successfully renewed on 18 July 2022 the asset-backed facilities of its Containers division for an amount of $100.5 million, increased from $75 million in the initial 2020 financing agreement.

This transaction allows the refinancing of Touax Container Asset Financing Ltd portfolio of assets over 4 years and the financing of the growth of the division (notably through the purchase of equipment for leasing). The documentation also provides for an additional $15 million accordion option, allowing the capex line to be scaled up.

TOUAX and its lenders have innovated through the integration of a working capital facility dedicated to the trading of containers, an activity successfully developed by the group recently. TOUAX will also start in the coming weeks a process to add ESG criteria into the financing agreement.

Financing is granted by ABN AMRO Bank N.V., ING Belgium SA/NV and NIBC Bank N.V.

Touax was advised by Stephenson Harwood Paris (legal counsel).

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • 28 September 2022: Publication of H1 results
  • 29 September 2022: Video conference call to present the H1 results in French
  • 30 September 2022: Video conference call to present the H1 results in English
  • 14 November 2022: Q3 revenue from activities

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis worldwide, both on its own account and for investors. With more than €1.2 billion of assets under management, TOUAX is one of the leading European players in the leasing of such equipment.

TOUAX is listed on the EURONEXT stock market in Paris – Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN: FR0000033003) – and is listed on the CAC® Small, CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext©PEA-PME 150 indices.

For further information please visit: www.touax.com

Contacts:
TOUAX        ACTIFIN
Fabrice & Raphaël Walewski        Ghislaine Gasparetto
touax@touax.com        ggasparetto@actifin.fr
www.touax.com        Tel: +33 1 56 88 11 11
Tel: +33 1 46 96 18 00        

Attachment


All news about TOUAX SCA
11:46aTOUAX : Increased financing capacity to support Containers division growth
GL
11:45aTOUAX : Increased financing capacity to support Containers division growth
AQ
07/01TOUAX : Half-year statement of the liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers
GL
06/30TOUAX : First green bond issuance for touax, hybrid debt 100% refinanced
GL
06/30TOUAX SCA : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
06/14TOUAX : availibility of documents for the combined shareholder's meeting 22 06 2022
GL
06/14TOUAX : availibility of documents for the combined shareholder's meeting 22 06 2022
AQ
05/31TOUAX SCA : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
05/12TOUAX : Growth in business in the first quarter of 2022 (+52.3%)
GL
05/12TOUAX : Growth in business in the first quarter of 2022 (+52.3%)
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 172 M 175 M 175 M
Net income 2022 10,7 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
Net Debt 2022 261 M 266 M 266 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,08x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 54,4 M 55,3 M 55,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 244
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart TOUAX SCA
Duration : Period :
TOUAX SCA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOUAX SCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,77 €
Average target price 13,30 €
Spread / Average Target 71,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raphaël Colonna Walewski Co-Managing Partner & Head-Investor Relations
Fabrice Colonna Walewski Co-Managing Partner
Thierry Schmidt de la Brelie Managing Director-Finance & Administration
Alexandre Colonna Walewski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jérôme Bethbèze Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOUAX SCA14.94%55
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-0.07%49 472
AP MOLLER MAERSK-21.22%45 914
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-22.22%32 479
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED28.91%20 745
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA8.79%11 652