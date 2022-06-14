Log in
    TOUP   FR0000033003

TOUAX SCA

(TOUP)
2022-06-14
8.000 EUR   -1.23%
TOUAX : availibility of documents for the combined shareholder's meeting 22 06 2022
AQ
05/12TOUAX : Growth in business in the first quarter of 2022 (+52.3%)
GL
05/12TOUAX : Growth in business in the first quarter of 2022 (+52.3%)
GL
Touax: availibility of documents for the combined shareholder's meeting 22 06 2022

06/14/2022
REGULATED INFORMATION                Paris, 14 June 2022 5:45 PM

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

Availability of documents

Annual shareholders’ meeting of June 22nd, 2022

 

TOUAX informs its shareholders that its combined Annual Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Wednesday June 22, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Châteauform' Learning Lab La Défense, 40 passage de l’Arche, 92800 Puteaux, France. The official meeting announcements have been published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on May 9, 2022 and June 1, 2022.

Pursuant to Article 221-1 of the “Règlement général” of the “Autorité des marchés financiers”, information mentioned in Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code is already available to shareholders, in accordance with the applicable French laws and regulations, and under the following conditions:

1. the documents and information included in the aforementioned article are posted on the company’s website (https://www.touax.com/fr/documents);
2. any shareholder is able to receive or review these documents at the company’s offices, through a request addressed :
- either by mail to the head office,
- or by means of electronic telecommunication by e-mail at the following address: assembleegenerale@touax.com).

In accordance with the applicable French laws and regulations, the documents and information mentioned in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on the company’s website (https://www.touax.com/fr/documents).

****************

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.1 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

For more information: www.touax.com

Contacts:

TOUAX        ACTIFIN
Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI        Ghislaine GASPARETTO
Managing Partners        ggasparetto@actifin.fr
touax@touax.com        
www.touax.com        Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11
Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00        

        

 

