Toubani Resources Inc. is a gold exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of properties located in West Africa. The Company is focused on gold producing with its advanced Kobada Gold Project. The Company’s assets include mining and exploration licenses located in Mali, West Africa. The Kobada Gold Project is an advanced stage gold development project located in Mali, Africa. The Kobada Gold Project is located approximately 126 kilometers (km) south-west of Bamako, the capital city of Mali, in the Birimian Greenstone belt, with transportation links to the capital and logistics routes through other West African ports.

Sector Gold