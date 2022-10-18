Touchmark Bancshares : 2022 Q3 Financial Summary
TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
2022
2021
Cash and due from banks
$
1,353,606
$
1,212,563
Federal funds sold
5,175,000
5,175,000
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
19,133,417
103,994,062
Investment securities
15,817,854
12,968,752
Restricted stock
1,495,050
1,498,450
Loans, net
269,763,196
290,694,664
Premises and equipment, net
1,465,203
1,309,269
Other assets
5,300,447
4,876,680
Total assets
$
319,503,773
$
421,729,440
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$
23,060,017
$
30,642,803
Interest bearing
221,224,195
324,339,564
Total deposits
244,284,212
354,982,367
Federal Reserve Bank advances
7,500,000
-
Other liabilities
1,772,569
3,568,908
Total liabilities
253,556,781
358,551,275
Shareholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares
authorized, none issued
-
-
Common stock, $.01 par value, 4,475,891 shares issued
44,759
44,759
Additional paid-in capital
46,880,651
46,880,651
Retained earnings
20,096,606
16,171,492
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,075,024)
81,263
Total shareholders' equity
65,946,992
63,178,165
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
319,503,773
$
421,729,440
TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARY
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
2022
2021
Net interest income
$
9,397,281
$
10,509,294
Provision for loan losses
466,758
250,000
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
8,930,523
10,259,294
Total noninterest income
1,394,318
3,267,635
Total noninterest expense
5,148,724
5,502,765
Net income before taxes
5,176,117
8,024,164
Income tax expense
1,251,000
1,904,000
Net income
$
3,925,117
$
6,120,164
Key Ratios
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
0.88
$
1.37
Book Value Per Share
14.73
14.15
Return on Average Assets
1.41%
1.91%
Return on Average Equity
8.11%
13.53%
Efficiency Ratio
47.71%
39.94%
Disclaimer
Touchmark Bancshares Inc. published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 15:02:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2021
18,7 M
-
-
Net income 2021
8,32 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
110 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
5,92x
Yield 2021
4,55%
Capitalization
48,9 M
48,9 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
0,07x
EV / Sales 2021
-3,27x
Nbr of Employees
24
Free-Float
77,4%
