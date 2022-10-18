Advanced search
    TMAK   US89155L1098

TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC.

(TMAK)
2022-10-17
10.93 USD   +0.28%
Touchmark Bancshares : 2022 Q3 Financial Summary
PU
08/12Touchmark Bancshares : Quarterly Financial Report Unaudited
PU
07/23Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Touchmark Bancshares : 2022 Q3 Financial Summary

10/18/2022
TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

2022

2021

Cash and due from banks

$

1,353,606

$

1,212,563

Federal funds sold

5,175,000

5,175,000

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

19,133,417

103,994,062

Investment securities

15,817,854

12,968,752

Restricted stock

1,495,050

1,498,450

Loans, net

269,763,196

290,694,664

Premises and equipment, net

1,465,203

1,309,269

Other assets

5,300,447

4,876,680

Total assets

$

319,503,773

$

421,729,440

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities:

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing demand

$

23,060,017

$

30,642,803

Interest bearing

221,224,195

324,339,564

Total deposits

244,284,212

354,982,367

Federal Reserve Bank advances

7,500,000

-

Other liabilities

1,772,569

3,568,908

Total liabilities

253,556,781

358,551,275

Shareholders' Equity:

Preferred stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares

authorized, none issued

-

-

Common stock, $.01 par value, 4,475,891 shares issued

44,759

44,759

Additional paid-in capital

46,880,651

46,880,651

Retained earnings

20,096,606

16,171,492

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,075,024)

81,263

Total shareholders' equity

65,946,992

63,178,165

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

319,503,773

$

421,729,440

TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

2022

2021

Net interest income

$

9,397,281

$

10,509,294

Provision for loan losses

466,758

250,000

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

8,930,523

10,259,294

Total noninterest income

1,394,318

3,267,635

Total noninterest expense

5,148,724

5,502,765

Net income before taxes

5,176,117

8,024,164

Income tax expense

1,251,000

1,904,000

Net income

$

3,925,117

$

6,120,164

Key Ratios

Basic Earnings Per Share

$

0.88

$

1.37

Book Value Per Share

14.73

14.15

Return on Average Assets

1.41%

1.91%

Return on Average Equity

8.11%

13.53%

Efficiency Ratio

47.71%

39.94%

Disclaimer

Touchmark Bancshares Inc. published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 15:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Jayendrakumar J. Shah Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lynn Barron Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hank Almquist Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Hasmukh P. Rama Independent Director
Sudhirkumar C. Patel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC.-0.64%49
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.78%339 841
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.75%269 782
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.59%203 584
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.38%166 848
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.15%142 703