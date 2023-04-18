Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Touchstar plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVM   GB00BD9YDB55

TOUCHSTAR PLC

(BVM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:24:57 2023-04-18 am EDT
92.22 GBX   +15.28%
06:30aTouchstar shares up as annual profit and revenue rise
AN
01/23Touchstar expects annual profit to double and revenue up over 10%
AN
01/23Touchstar plc Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022 and 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Touchstar shares up as annual profit and revenue rise

04/18/2023 | 06:30am EDT
Touchstar PLC - Glasgow, Scotland-based supplier of mobile data computing solutions and managed services to a variety of industrial sectors - Posts revenue of GBP6.7 million for 2022, up 11% from GBP6.1 million in 2021. Pretax profit is GBP422,000, up from GBP207,000. Earnings per share climbs to 6.58 pence, up 64% from 4.02p in 2021. Says recurring revenue growth continues to outpace growth in overall revenue. Looking ahead, Touchstar says it is confident that 2023 will be another good year underpinned by the level of demand and its order book, which stands at GBP1.7 million at year-end. Says it hopes to be in a position to pay dividends in 2023.

Chair Ian Martin says: "2022 was a year of strong progress for Touchstar. The outlook for 2023 is very positive. We have a growth strategy, an experienced and well-motivated leadership team excited by the potential to continue to grow across the Group. Deploying organically generated capital into highly attractive opportunities in our existing markets and starting to roll out a growth strategy internationally".

Current stock price: 92.22 pence, up 15% on Tuesday morning in London

12-month change: up 23%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 6,70 M 8,28 M 8,28 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 3,50 M 4,33 M 4,33 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,78 M 8,38 M 8,38 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart TOUCHSTAR PLC
Duration : Period :
Touchstar plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 80,00 GBX
Average target price 120,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark William Hardy Group Managing Director, CEO & Executive Director
Ian Paul Martin Non-Executive Director
John Simpson Hall Chief Operating Officer & Director
John Leslie Christmas Non-Executive Director
Natasha M. Rourke Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOUCHSTAR PLC-5.88%8
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.7.61%32 122
HP INC.15.11%30 476
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-0.31%20 540
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED37.29%13 597
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC22.13%13 267
