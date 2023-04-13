Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Touchstone Bankshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSBA   US89157H1068

TOUCHSTONE BANKSHARES, INC.

(TSBA)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:08:33 2023-04-11 am EDT
8.550 USD   -0.58%
Touchstone Bankshares : 2023 Proxy Card
PU
Touchstone Bankshares Announces Strategic Partnership with Virginia-Based Appomattox Wealth Management
PR
Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Appomattox Wealth Management
CI
Touchstone Bankshares : 2023 Proxy Card

04/13/2023 | 08:35am EDT
The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held at 2:00pm Eastern on May 17, 2023 at the Holiday Inn Petersburg North-Fort Lee, located at 401 East Roslyn Road in Colonial Heights, Virginia. Ballots may be cast online at www.proxypush.com/TSBA , by phone at 1-866-648-8046 or by mailing your signed proxy card in the envelope included in your package.

Touchstone Bank published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 12:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22,7 M - -
Net income 2021 4,45 M - -
Net cash 2021 44,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,06x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 27,9 M 27,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart TOUCHSTONE BANKSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James R. Black President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Darrell Pennington Chief Financial Officer
Richard M. Liles Executive Chairman
Mark Andrew Debes Chief Operating Officer
G. Nelson Baird Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOUCHSTONE BANKSHARES, INC.-10.94%28
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.18%376 693
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.01%227 820
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%227 549
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.36%169 385
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.09%148 024
