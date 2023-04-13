Touchstone Bankshares : 2023 Proxy Card

The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held at 2:00pm Eastern on May 17, 2023 at the Holiday Inn Petersburg North-Fort Lee, located at 401 East Roslyn Road in Colonial Heights, Virginia. Ballots may be cast online at www.proxypush.com/TSBA , by phone at 1-866-648-8046 or by mailing your signed proxy card in the envelope included in your package.