Touchstone Energy : Proxy Statement

The Annual Meeting will be held for the following purposes: To elect five directors; To ratify the selection of Briggs & Veselka Co as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020; and To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting. Under Nevada law, only stockholders of record on the record date, which is September 14, 2020, are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournment. It is important that your shares be represented at this meeting so that the presence of a quorum is assured. Your vote is important. Even if you plan to attend the meeting in person, please date and execute the enclosed proxy and return it promptly in the enclosed postage-paid envelope as soon as possible. If you attend the meeting, you may revoke your proxy and vote your shares in person. IF YOU PLAN TO ATTEND: To be admitted to the Annual Meeting at https://www.issuerdirect.com/virtual-event/trch you must have your control number available and follow the instructions found on your proxy card or voting instruction form. You may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. Please allow sufficient time before the Annual Meeting to complete the online check-in process. Your vote is very important. By Order of the Board of Directors, September 18, 2020 John A. Brda President, Chief Executive Officer and Director Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held October 26, 2020. The Proxy Statement, form of proxy card and Annual Report are available at: ir.torchlightenergy.com TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES, INC. 5700 W. Plano Parkway, Suite 3600 Plano, Texas 75093 PROXY STATEMENT FOR THE 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS To be held on October 26, 2020 The Board of Directors of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. is soliciting your proxy to vote at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on October 26, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, in a virtual format online by accessing https://www.issuerdirect.com/virtual-event/trch and at any adjournment thereof. This Proxy Statement contains information relating to the Annual Meeting. This year's Annual Meeting will be held as a virtual meeting. Stockholders attending the virtual meeting will be afforded the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting. You will be able to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting online via a live webcast by visiting https://www.issuerdirect.com/virtual-event/trch. In addition to voting by submitting your proxy prior to the Annual Meeting, you also will be able to vote your shares electronically during the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you expect to attend the Annual Meeting in person, we urge you to vote your shares via proxy at your earliest convenience. This will ensure the presence of a quorum at the Annual Meeting. Promptly voting your shares will save us the expenses and extra work of additional solicitation. Submitting your proxy now will not prevent you from voting your shares at the Annual Meeting if you desire to do so, as your proxy is revocable at your option. Your vote is important, so please act today! INFORMATION CONCERNING THE ANNUAL MEETING Mailing and Solicitation. Proxies are being solicited on behalf of the Board of Directors of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. This Proxy Statement and accompanying form of proxy card will be sent on or about September 18, 2020 to stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. The cost of the solicitation of proxies will be paid by us. The solicitation is to be made primarily by mail but may be supplemented by telephone calls and personal solicitation by our officers and other employees. Annual Report on Form 10-K. A copy of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, has been mailed with this Proxy Statement to all stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Proxies. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we request that you promptly submit the enclosed proxy card and vote your shares pursuant to the voting instructions therein. A control number, located on the proxy card, is designed to verify your identity, allow you to vote your shares, and confirm that your voting instructions have been properly recorded. If your shares are registered in the name of a bank, broker, or other nominee, follow the proxy instructions on the form you receive from the nominee. The availability of telephone and internet proxy will depend on the nominee's proxy processes. Under the rules of the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), brokers who hold shares in "street name" for customers are precluded from exercising voting discretion with respect to the approval of non-routine matters (so called "broker non-votes") where the beneficial owner has not given voting instructions. With respect to the election of directors (see Proposal 1), a broker is not entitled to vote the shares of common stock unless the beneficial owner has given instructions. With respect to the ratification of the appointment of Briggs & Veselka Co as our independent registered public accounting firm (see Proposal 2), a broker will have discretionary authority to vote the shares of our stock if the beneficial owner has not given instructions. 2 Revocation of Proxies. The proxy may be revoked by the stockholder at any time before a vote is taken by notifying our President in writing at the address of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. given above; by executing a new proxy bearing a later date or by submitting a new proxy by telephone or internet; or by attending the Annual Meeting and voting in person. Voting in Accordance with Instructions. The shares represented by your properly completed proxy will be voted in accordance with your instructions marked on it. If you properly sign, date, and deliver to us your proxy but you mark no instructions on it, the shares represented by your proxy will be voted for the election of all of the director nominees as proposed (Proposal 1); and for the ratification of Briggs & Veselka Co. as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2020 (Proposal 2). The Board of Directors is not aware of any other matters to be presented for action at the Annual Meeting, but if other matters are properly brought before the Annual Meeting, shares represented by properly completed proxies received by mail will be voted in accordance with the judgment of the persons named as proxies. Quorum and Voting Rights. The presence in person or by proxy of a majority of the outstanding shares entitled to vote on the record date constitutes a quorum for purposes of voting on a particular matter and conducting business at the meeting. We currently have one class of stock issued and outstanding, common stock. Each share of common stock entitles its holder to one vote. Required Vote. A plurality of the shares present in person or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting will elect as directors the nominees proposed (Proposal 1). The affirmative vote of a majority of the shares entitled to vote, present in person or represented by proxy is required for the ratification of Briggs & Veselka Co. as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2020 (Proposal 2). Abstentions and broker non-votes will be counted for purposes of determining the presence or absence of a quorum. Abstentions and broker non-votes will not be counted as having voted either for or against a proposal. Record Date. The close of business on September 14, 2020 has been fixed as the record date of the Annual Meeting, and only stockholders of record at that time will be entitled to vote. As of September 14, 2020, there were 99,170,297 shares of common stock issued and outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Only record holders and beneficial owners who held shares of our common stock on the record date, or their duly authorized proxies, may attend the Annual Meeting. No Dissenters' Rights. Under the Nevada Revised Statutes, stockholders are not entitled to dissenters' rights with respect to the matters to be voted on at the Annual Meeting. Questions and Answers about Virtual Meeting Format: How do I attend the Annual Meeting? The Annual Meeting will be held on October 26, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time in a virtual format online by accessing https://www.issuerdirect.com/virtual-event/trch. How Do I Vote? The enclosed proxy card contains instructions on how to vote your shares by mail, facsimile, Internet or telephone, in advance of the Annual Meeting. The voting instructions you receive may be different depending on whether you are a registered stockholder or a "street name" stockholder. If you are a street name stockholder, your broker or nominee firm is the legal, registered owner of the shares, and the voting instructions allow you to instruct your broker or nominee how to vote your shares. Additionally, if you are a registered stockholder, you will be able to vote your shares electronically during the Annual Meeting. If you are a street name stockholder, please check your proxy card and voting instructions or contact your broker or other nominee to determine whether, if you attend the live webcast of the Annual Meeting, you will be able to vote your shares electronically during the meeting. 3 PROPOSAL 1 - ELECTION OF DIRECTORS General Information Under our bylaws, the number of members of our Board of Directors is to be determined from time to time by resolution adopted by a majority of the Board of Directors or by the stockholders, but in no event will be less than one or more than 15. Each director is elected to hold office until the next annual or special meeting of stockholders and until such director's successor has been elected and qualified, or until his or her earlier resignation or removal. As of the date hereof, the Board of Directors consists of five members. The Board of Directors has approved and recommended to stockholders the election of five nominees to serve on the Board. The recommended nominees are John Brda, Gregory McCabe, Robert Lance Cook, Michael J. Graves and Alexandre Zyngier. All the nominees presently serve as members of our Board of Directors and are accordingly standing for re-election. There are no family relationships among any of our directors, nominees or executive officers. The persons named in the enclosed Proxy ("Proxy") have each been selected by the Board of Directors to serve as proxy and will vote the shares represented by valid proxies at the Annual Meeting and adjournments thereof. Unless otherwise instructed or unless authority to vote is withheld, the enclosed Proxy will be voted for the election of the nominees listed below. Each duly elected director will hold office until his successor shall have been elected and qualified. Although our Board of Directors does not contemplate that any of the nominees will be unable to serve, if such a situation arises prior to the Annual Meeting, the person named in the enclosed Proxy will vote for the election of such other person(s) as may be nominated by the Board of Directors. Information Regarding Nominees The names of the nominees for election to the Board, their principal occupations and certain other information follow: John A. Brda - age 55 - Mr. Brda has been our Chief Executive Officer since December 2014 and our President, Secretary and a member of the Board of Director since January 2012. He has been the Managing Member of Brda & Company, LLC since 2002, which provided consulting services to public companies-with a focus in the oil and gas sector-on investor relations, equity and debt financings, strategic business development and securities regulation matters, prior to him becoming President of the company. We believe Mr. Brda is an excellent fit to our Board of Directors and management team based on his extensive experience in transaction negotiation and business development, particularly in the oil and gas sector as well as other non- related industries. He has consulted with many public companies in the last ten years, and we believe that his extensive network of industry professionals and finance firms will contribute to our success. Gregory McCabe - age 59 - Mr. McCabe has been a member of our Board of Directors since July 2016 and was appointed Chairman of the Board in October 2016. He is an experienced geologist who brings over 36 years of oil and gas experience to our company. He is a principal of numerous oil and gas focused entities including McCabe Petroleum Corporation, Manix Royalty, Masterson Royalty Fund and GMc Exploration. He has been the President of McCabe Petroleum Corporation from 1986 to the present. Mr. McCabe has been involved in numerous oil and gas ventures throughout his career and has a vast experience in technical evaluation, operations and acquisitions and divestitures. Mr. McCabe is also our largest stockholder and provided entry for us into our two largest assets, the Hazel Project in the Midland Basin and the Orogrande Project in Hudspeth County, Texas. We believe that Mr. McCabe's background in geology and his many years in the oil and gas industry compliments the Board of Directors. Robert Lance Cook - age 64 - Mr. Cook has been a member of our Board of Directors since February 2019. He is currently the Vice President of Production Operations of WellsX Corp., a position he has held since July 2018. WellsX provides hydraulic fracturing and related oilfield services. Additionally, he has been the Managing Partner of Metis Energy LLC since January 2017, which owns and operates oil and gas wells in Texas as well as holds proprietary intellectual properties. Further, he is the President of Sage Geosystems LLC, a company founded in Texas in 2020 which has developed a proprietary geothermal process which is currently seeking funding for field trials. Prior to holding these positions, Mr. Cook worked for 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

