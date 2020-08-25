Touchstone Energy : Torchlight to Present at the 2020 LD 500 Virtual Conference

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) ('Torchlight' or the 'Company'), today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 2nd at 9:20am PST/12:20pm EST. John Brda, CEO of Torchlight will be giving the presentation to a live virtual audience.

Register here for the event: https://ld500.ldmicro.com/ and you may access the live presentation at the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36276

'We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space.' stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View Torchlight Energy's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/TRCH

Profiles powered powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About Torchlight Energy

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH), based in Plano, Texas, is a high growth oil and gas Exploration and Production (E&P) company with a primary focus on acquisition and development of highly profitable domestic oil fields. The company has assets focused in West and Central Texas where their targets are established plays such as the Permian Basin. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.torchlightenergy.com.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming '500' in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the Company's ability to obtain additional capital in the future to fund planned expansion, the demand for oil and natural gas, general economic factors, competition in the industry and other factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact



Derek Gradwell

Integrous Communications

www.Integcom.us

Phone: 512-270-6990

Email: ir@torchlightenergy.com

SOURCE: Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 17:19:07 UTC

View source version on accesswire.com: