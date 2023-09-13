INVESTOR PRESENTATION VIA INVESTOR MEET COMPANY

CALGARY, ALBERTA (September 13, 2023) - Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") (TSX, LSE: TXP) is pleased to announce that Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide an investor update presentation and Q&A via the Investor Meet Company platform on Tuesday 26 September 2023, at 3:30 p.m. BST.

The presentation will outline the Company's transforming production profile and how the Company intends to take advantage of its unique growth opportunity over the next five years.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9 a.m. BST the day before the presentation or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Touchstone via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/touchstone-exploration-inc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Touchstone on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".

For further information about Touchstone, please visit our website at www.touchstoneexploration.comor contact: