  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Touchstone Exploration Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TXP   CA89156L1085

TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC.

(TXP)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:16 2022-08-04 am EDT
1.060 CAD   +6.00%
Touchstone Exploration : Share Purchase Plan and Director / PDMR Purchases

08/04/2022 | 11:08am EDT
EMPLOYEE SHARE PURCHASE PLAN AND DIRECTOR / PDMR PURCHASES

CALGARY, ALBERTA (August 4, 2022) - Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") (TSX, LSE: TXP) announces the following purchases under its Employee Share Purchase Plan.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

1.

Paul R. Baay

2.

Scott Budau

3.

James Shipka

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

1. Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

2.

Chief Financial Officer

3.

Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

b)

LEI

2138008URBSUC1J24J73

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Common shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc.

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

CA89156L1085

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of common shares by the Trustee of the Employee

Share Purchase Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Effective Price

Volumes

1.

C$0.93

5,317

2.

C$0.93

3,635

3.

C$0.93

4,308

d)

Aggregated information

N/A (single transaction)

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

August 2, 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Toronto Stock Exchange

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".

For further information about Touchstone, please visit our website at www.touchstoneexploration.comor contact

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Mr. Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (403) 750-4487

Mr. Scott Budau, Chief Financial Officer

Shore Capital (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)

Daniel Bush / Toby Gibbs / Iain Sexton

Tel: +44 (0) 207 408 4090

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

Adam James / Gordon Hamilton

Tel: +44 (0) 207 523 8000

Camarco (Financial PR)

Billy Clegg / Emily Hall / Lily Pettifar

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8330

2

Disclaimer

Touchstone Exploration Inc. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 15:07:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
