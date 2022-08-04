Touchstone Exploration : Share Purchase Plan and Director / PDMR Purchases

EMPLOYEE SHARE PURCHASE PLAN AND DIRECTOR / PDMR PURCHASES

CALGARY, ALBERTA (August 4, 2022) - Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") (TSX, LSE: TXP) announces the following purchases under its Employee Share Purchase Plan.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 1. Paul R. Baay 2. Scott Budau 3. James Shipka 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status 1. Director, President and Chief Executive Officer 2. Chief Financial Officer 3. Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Touchstone Exploration Inc. b) LEI 2138008URBSUC1J24J73 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Common shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. instrument, type of instrument Identification code CA89156L1085 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of common shares by the Trustee of the Employee Share Purchase Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Effective Price Volumes 1. C$0.93 5,317 2. C$0.93 3,635 3. C$0.93 4,308 d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction) - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction August 2, 2022 f) Place of the transaction Toronto Stock Exchange

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".