Touchstone Exploration : Share Purchase Plan and Director / PDMR Purchases
08/04/2022 | 11:08am EDT
EMPLOYEE SHARE PURCHASE PLAN AND DIRECTOR / PDMR PURCHASES
CALGARY, ALBERTA (August 4, 2022) - Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") (TSX, LSE: TXP) announces the following purchases under its Employee Share Purchase Plan.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
Paul R. Baay
Scott Budau
James Shipka
Reason for the notification
Position/status
1. Director, President and Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Operating Officer
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer
or auction monitor
Name
Touchstone Exploration Inc.
LEI
2138008URBSUC1J24J73
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
Description of the financial
Common shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc.
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
CA89156L1085
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of common shares by the Trustee of the Employee
Share Purchase Plan
Price(s) and volume(s)
Effective Price
Volumes
1.
C$0.93
5,317
2.
C$0.93
3,635
3.
C$0.93
4,308
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Date of the transaction
August 2, 2022
Place of the transaction
Toronto Stock Exchange
Touchstone Exploration Inc.
Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".
