Touchstone Exploration : Exercise of Share Options

EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTIONS

CALGARY, ALBERTA (June 24, 2021) - Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") reports that on June 15, 2021, our executive officers exercised an aggregate 700,000 share options representing 700,000 common shares of no par value in the Company ("Common Shares") which were set to expire on June 16, 2021.

As part of this exercise, President and Chief Executive Officer Paul R. Baay exercised share options representing 300,000 Common Shares, Chief Financial Officer Scott Budau exercised share options representing 200,000 Common Shares and Chief Operating Officer James Shipka exercises share options representing 200,000 Common Shares, all at a price of C$0.23 (approximately 13.4 pence) per Common Share.

Application has been made for the 700,000 new Common shares, which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing issued share capital, to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"), which is expected on June 25, 2021. Immediately following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 210,731,727 Common Shares. The Company does not hold any Common Shares in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.