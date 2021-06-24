Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Touchstone Exploration Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TXP   CA89156L1085

TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC.

(TXP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Touchstone Exploration : Exercise of Share Options

06/24/2021 | 11:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTIONS

CALGARY, ALBERTA (June 24, 2021) - Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") reports that on June 15, 2021, our executive officers exercised an aggregate 700,000 share options representing 700,000 common shares of no par value in the Company ("Common Shares") which were set to expire on June 16, 2021.

As part of this exercise, President and Chief Executive Officer Paul R. Baay exercised share options representing 300,000 Common Shares, Chief Financial Officer Scott Budau exercised share options representing 200,000 Common Shares and Chief Operating Officer James Shipka exercises share options representing 200,000 Common Shares, all at a price of C$0.23 (approximately 13.4 pence) per Common Share.

Application has been made for the 700,000 new Common shares, which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing issued share capital, to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"), which is expected on June 25, 2021. Immediately following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 210,731,727 Common Shares. The Company does not hold any Common Shares in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

1.

Paul R. Baay

a)

Name

2.

Scott Budau

3.

James Shipka

2

Reason for the notification

1.

President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

a)

Position/status

2.

Chief Financial Officer

3.

Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

b)

LEI

2138008URBSUC1J24J73

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

4

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Common Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc.

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

CA89156L1085

1.

Exercise of 300,000 share options

b)

Nature of the transaction

2.

Exercise of 200,000 share options

3.

Exercise of 200,000 share options

c)

Prices and volumes

Effective Prices

Volumes

1.

C$0.23 (13.4p)

300,000

2.

C$0.23 (13.4p)

200,000

3.

C$0.23 (13.4p)

200,000

d)

Aggregated information

1.

Aggregated volume: 300,000 share options exercised

-

Aggregated volume

Aggregated price: C$0.23 (13.4p) each

-

Price

Aggregate total C$69,000 (£40,200)

2.

Aggregated volume: 200,000 share options exercised

Aggregated price: C$0.23 (13.4p) each

Aggregated total: C$46,000 (£26,800)

3.

Aggregated volume: 200,000 share options exercised

Aggregated price: C$0.23 (13.4p) each

Aggregated total: C$46,000 (£26,800)

e)

Date of the transaction

1.

15 June 2021

2.

15 June 2021

3.

15 June 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

1.

Off market transaction

2.

Off market transaction

3. Off market transaction

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".

For further information about Touchstone, please visit our website at www.touchstoneexploration.com or contact:

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Mr. Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (403) 750-4487

Mr. Scott Budau, Chief Financial Officer

Shore Capital (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)

Nominated Advisor: Edward Mansfield / Daniel Bush / Michael McGloin

Tel: +44 (0) 207 408 4090

Corporate Broking: Jerry Keen

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

Adam James / Henry Fitzgerald O'Connor / Thomas Diehl

Tel: +44 (0) 207 523 8000

Camarco (Financial PR)

Nick Hennis / Billy Clegg

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8330

Advisory

For reference purposes in this announcement, one British pound has been translated from Canadian dollars at a rate of 1.72 to 1.00.

2

Disclaimer

Touchstone Exploration Inc. published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 15:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC.
11:23aTOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION  : Exercise of Share Options
PU
06/22UPDATE : Touchstone Sees Gains in London, Canada Trading on Signing of 10-Year L..
MT
06/22TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION  : Up in London Trading on Signing of 10-Year Lease Opera..
MT
06/22TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION  : Announces Execution of Ten-year Lease Operatorship Agr..
AQ
06/11TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION  : Exercise of Share Options and Sale of Common Shares
PU
06/09TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION  : Announces Voting Results of 2021 Shareholders' Meeting
AQ
06/09TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION  : Exercise of Share Options
PU
06/04TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION  : Exercise of share options and issue of equity
AQ
06/03TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION  : Exercise of Share Options and Issue of Equity
PU
06/03TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION  : Exercise of share options
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 33,5 M 27,2 M 27,2 M
Net income 2021 1,33 M 1,08 M 1,08 M
Net Debt 2021 3,50 M 2,84 M 2,84 M
P/E ratio 2021 150x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 280 M 228 M 228 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 92
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Touchstone Exploration Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,33 CAD
Average target price 2,95 CAD
Spread / Average Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Raymond Baay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Budau Chief Financial Officer
John David Wright Chairman
James Shipka Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth R. McKinnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC.-39.27%228
CONOCOPHILLIPS51.94%81 991
CNOOC LIMITED24.79%51 519
EOG RESOURCES, INC.71.85%50 015
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED45.90%43 023
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY44.22%40 069