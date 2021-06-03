Log in
    TXP   CA89156L1085

TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC.

(TXP)
  Report
06/03
1.6 CAD   +0.63%
Touchstone Exploration : Exercise of Share Options and Issue of Equity

06/03/2021
EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTIONS AND ISSUE OF EQUITY

CALGARY, ALBERTA (June 3, 2021) - Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") reports that certain employees exercised share options representing a total of 88,800 common shares of no par value in the Company ("Common Shares") on June 2, 2021.

Application has been made for the 88,800 new Common Shares, which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing issued share capital, to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"), which is expected on June 9, 2021. Immediately following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 209,803,427 Common Shares. The Company does not hold any Common Shares in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".

For further information about Touchstone, please visit our website at www.touchstoneexploration.com or contact:

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Mr. Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (403) 750-4487

Mr. Scott Budau, Chief Financial Officer

Shore Capital (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)

Nominated Advisor: Edward Mansfield / Daniel Bush / Michael McGloin

Tel: +44 (0) 207 408 4090

Corporate Broking: Jerry Keen

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

Adam James / Henry Fitzgerald O'Connor / Thomas Diehl

Tel: +44 (0) 207 523 8000

Camarco (Financial PR)

Nick Hennis / Billy Clegg

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8330

Disclaimer

Touchstone Exploration Inc. published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 15:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
