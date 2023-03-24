Advanced search
    TXP   CA89156L1085

TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC.

(TXP)
2023-03-23
1.010 CAD   -2.88%
07:02aTouchstone annual profit down after swing to impairment; production up
AN
03:04aEarnings Flash (TXP.L) TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION Posts FY22 Revenue $28.3M
MT
03:04aEarnings Flash (TXP.L) TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION Posts FY22 Loss $-0.01
MT
Touchstone annual profit down after swing to impairment; production up

03/24/2023
(Alliance News) - Touchstone Exploration Inc on Friday said annual profit fell despite revenue increasing, as total expenses multiplied.

The Calgary, Canada-based oil and gas company focused on Trinidad & Tobago said 2022 pretax profit plunged 90% to USD1.5 million from USD14.5 million in 2021, despite revenue climbing 39% to USD28.3 million from USD20.4 million.

This was because total expenses multiplied to USD26.9 million from USD5.8 million. Most significantly within this, Touchstone took an impairment of USD195,000 in 2022, swung from a impairment reversal of USD13.7 million in 2021.

Operating expenses were up 23% to USD9.0 million from USD7.3 million. General and administration expenses rose 24% to USD7.8 million from USD6.3 million. Net finance costs doubled to USD3.0 million from USD1.4 million.

Within operations, Touchstone highlighted achieving initial natural gas production from its Coho-1 well in the fourth quarter, producing average net volumes of 5.7 million cubic feet per day or 955 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the fourth quarter.

In 2023 so far, net average natural gas volumes from Coho-1 were 900 and 864 barrels of oil equivalent per day in January and February respectively.

Overall, Touchstone produced fourth quarter average volumes of 2,229 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 67% from 1,336 barrels of oil equivalent per day a year earlier.

Looking ahead, Touchstone said it expects to begin production testing at its Royston-1X sidetrack well on the Ortoire block by the end of March, after safely reaching the budgeted total depth of the well in last month.

It remains on track to complete its Cascadura gas facility, after the National Gas Co of Trinidad & Tobago Ltd said it expected to receive first natural gas from the facility on or around June 30.

Shares in Touchstone were up 3.5% to 63.12 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -3.31% 72.96 Delayed Quote.-11.87%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.97% 109.0458 Real-time Quote.-48.45%
TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC. -2.88% 1.01 Delayed Quote.9.78%
WTI -3.02% 67.47 Delayed Quote.-12.95%
Sales 2022 57,9 M 42,4 M 42,4 M
Net income 2022 -4,82 M -3,53 M -3,53 M
Net Debt 2022 18,1 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -50,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 235 M 172 M 172 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,38x
EV / Sales 2023 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 79,2%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,01 CAD
Average target price 2,91 CAD
Spread / Average Target 188%
Paul Raymond Baay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Budau Chief Financial Officer
John David Wright Chairman
James Shipka Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth R. McKinnon Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC.9.78%172
CHEVRON CORPORATION-13.91%297 575
CONOCOPHILLIPS-18.29%119 891
CNOOC LIMITED14.23%69 099
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-19.10%62 140
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-5.21%57 063
