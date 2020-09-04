Log in
Tour Eiffel (société De La) : Société de la Tour Eiffel advances its disposals programme with the sale of the Triopolis in Villeneuve dAscq

09/04/2020 | 09:05am EDT

Société de la Tour Eiffel, a leading player in office real estate in Greater Paris and high-potential regions, continues to refocus its assets and announces the sale of the Triopolis to northern developer and refurbisher Aventim.

The Triopolis, built in 1992, is in Villeneuve d'Ascq, part of the Lille Metropolis. It lies on the rue des Fusillés, close to the boulevard du Breucq.
The development includes around 3,000 m² of floor space in two buildings (R+1 and R+2).

Société de la Tour Eiffel still holds two other Lille assets after this deal and is continuing with the disposal programme announced in the first half of 2019 and its strategic refocus.

Advisors on the transaction:
Notary: Oudot and partners/Broker: BNP Paribas Real Estate

Contact

Media relations
Laetitia Baudon – Head of Consultancy at the
Shan agency
Tel. + 33 (0)1 44 50 58 79
laetitia.baudon@shan.fr		  

 

About Société de la Tour Eiffel

Société de la Tour Eiffel is an integrated commercial real estate company with €1.9 bn in assets and a powerful service culture. It operates across the real estate cycle, supporting companies of all sizes and sectors, and directly manages assets in high-potential regions via a rigorous management process. The real estate company manages its real estate portfolio, which is currently growing fast, for the long term. It is implementing a strategic refocus on 100% office property, 80% in Greater Paris and 20% in high-potential regions and is now established as a leading actor in the sector.

Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris (Compartment B) – ISIN Code: FR0000036816 – Reuters: TEIF.PA – Bloomberg: EIFF.FP – Indexes: IEIF Foncières, IEIF Immobilier France

www.societetoureiffel.com

