Tour Eiffel (société De La) : Société de la Tour Eiffel and Nokia announce the signing of a lease for 11,400 m² of real estate in Massy

Paris, 16 February 2022 – 5:45 pm

Société de la Tour Eiffel and Nokia announce the signing of a lease

for 11,400 m² of real estate in Massy

Société de la Tour Eiffel, a leading player in office real estate in Greater Paris and high-potential regions, announces the signing of a 9-year lease with the Nokia Group covering 70% of its building located in the heart of the Atlantis business district in Massy. This operation confirms the appeal and dynamism of the city of Massy, as well as the ability of Société de la Tour Eiffel to support companies in their new challenges of updating their workspaces. This deal raises the building's occupancy rate to 100%.

The new site will enable Nokia to accommodate 2,000 employees currently based at the Nozay site and is fully in line with the group's policy of offering its employees a hybrid work mode, with modern workspaces that have been completely redesigned to meet today's new needs. It also confirms the group's desire to anchor itself in the Paris-Saclay region, at the heart of a very vibrant ecosystem. The Nozay site will also continue to host the 5G development platforms, as well as 30% of the R&D teams in the Paris region working on these platforms.

11,400 m² at the forefront of comfort and modernity

Located at 10-12-14 rue Jean Bart in Massy, the 16,400 m² building, designed in 2009 by Wilmotte & Associés architects, has BREEAM IN USE and HQE certifications. Société de la Tour Eiffel is always striving to improve the working environment and began work in late 2021 to redesign the building by enhancing its intrinsic qualities: big volumes, light, striking views, and generous outdoor spaces.

Pierre-Gaël Chantereau, President and CEO of Nokia in France said: “We are very pleased to announce the signing of the lease for our new site in Massy. Nokia is a key player in the Paris-Saclay ecosystem, and this new site makes clear our desire to put down roots in the region. This project is part of Nokia's global policy of offering modern and collaborative workspaces to its employees, while allowing them to have very high flexibility in their workplaces, particularly due to telecommuting, which was already widespread within our French teams before the pandemic.”

A building in the heart of Massy, the economic and strategic hub in the southern part of Greater Paris.

The building, located in Massy, the southern capital of Greater Paris, benefits from a unique location in the Île-de-France region with direct access to the A10, A12, and Orly airport, as well as its own high-speed rail station and numerous public transport services. This location in the heart of Massy allows its users to benefit from the growing dynamism of this business district.

"The negotiations began many months ago, in the middle of the pandemic. I would particularly like to praise the efforts of our teams who guided and advised Nokia during that complicated period. We are proud to welcome their 2,000 employees to Massy in a building that we have renovated to optimise employee comfort at a time when the issue of well-being is predominant in new work structures,” said Christel Zordan, Chief Executive Officer of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

