STE : Invest Securities to sell

June 28, 2024 at 03:50 am EDT Share

Invest Securities adopts a 'sell' recommendation on Société de la Tour Eiffel (STE), with a target price of 5.2 euros, having taken into account a capital increase in 2025 (250 million euros) and lowered development ambitions.



'At the beginning of 2022, the new management team initiated a courageous rationalization of its assets and strategy. We believe this strategy is the right one, but its execution is far from risk-free", warns the analyst.



In view of a portfolio that bears the hallmark of the polarization of office markets, which we believe to be structural, and a financial leverage that is far too high, operations that structure the balance sheet are necessary", he continues.



