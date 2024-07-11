PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 11 July 2024 - 6.00 p.m.

SOCIÉTÉ DE LA TOUR EIFFEL SELLS AN OFFICE BUILDING

IN THE PARIS REGION,

AND CONTINUES TO RATIONALISE ITS PORTFOLIO

Société de la Tour Eiffel announces the sale of the 8,300 sqm Diagonale Ouest building at 8-14 avenue Gustave Eiffel in Montigny-le-Bretonneux (78), representing less than 2% of its portfolio (528,494 sqm as at 31/12/2023). Acquired in 1999, this corner building in the heart of the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines business district is let to several tenants and has a shopping arcade on the ground floor.

Société de la Tour Eiffel was advised by etude Screeb (notary), BNP Paribas and Arthur Lloyd (broker).

Disposal plan to adapt the property company's portfolio now well underway

In an environment that remains highly volatile, Société de la Tour Eiffel is continuing to roll out its roadmap, adjusting its implementation to the turbulent market environment. It remains committed to the sustainable transformation of its portfolio, bringing it more in line with change in the French real estate market in terms of use (2/3 office, 1/3 diversified), geography (2/3 Greater Paris, 1/3 major regional cities), and environmental and social quality (80% certified). The buildings sold in recent years were selected on the basis of a number of criteria, including overexposure to particular geographical areas, the amount of work required to bring them into line with regulatory and environmental standards, and portfolio rationalisation. Since 2022, the company has sold a dozen properties, ranging in value from €400,000 to just over €30m and representing a total of almost €200m, or 11% of the property company's portfolio.

"The transformation of our portfolio is based on rigorous asset rotation aimed at rebalancing our refurbishment needs and certain geographical exposures, as demonstrated by this sale. Since embarking on our roadmap in 2022, we have sold almost €200m in properties, at average prices in line with appraisal values, although the most recent transactions have been adjusted in line with market trends. As announced, the amount of these disposals has matched the amount committed to acquisitions over the same period," said Christel Zordan, Chief Executive Officer of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

Diagonale Ouest - Montigny-le-Bretonneux