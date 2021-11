The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The reason for achieving the net profit for the current quarter is due to the decrease in general and administrative expenses and the reduction in claims and zakat expenses, in addition to the inclusion of the same quarter of the previous year on provisions for debit balances.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The reason for achieving a net profit during the current quarter compared to the net losses of the previous quarter is due to the decrease in general and administrative expenses and the inclusion of the previous quarter on legal provisions and provisions for debit balances.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The increase in losses for the period is due to the formation of legal provisions and provisions for debit balances in the second quarter of the current period, which led to an increase in the net loss despite the increase in the revenues of the current period over the same period of the previous year.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Emphasis of matter

Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion Without this being a reservation on our conclusion, we draw attention to Note No. (3) about the interim condensed financial statements, which indicates the presence of indicators related to the principle of continuity, where the total accumulated losses amounted to 48,853,075 Saudi riyals, which represents 48% of the company's capital as on September 30, 2021 This indicates the possibility of a material uncertainty regarding the company's ability to continue as a going concern. Accordingly, as corrective measures, the company's board of directors, in its meeting held on Muharram 16, 1443 AH, corresponding to August 24, 2021 AD, recommended to the extraordinary general assembly at its next meeting to reduce the company's capital by 48.21 percent, and then increase the company's capital by offering rights-based shares, due to the requirements of the interest Work and support for its future investment plans.