    526650   INE305A01015

TOURISM FINANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(526650)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-25
59.50 INR   +1.36%
12:01aTOURISM FINANCE OF INDIA : Annual General Meeting
PU
08/10Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/07India Ratings Keeps A+ Rating on Tourism Finance Corp. of India's Bonds, Bank Loans; Raises Outlook to Stable
MT
Tourism Finance of India : Annual General Meeting

08/28/2022 | 12:01am EDT
BSE Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai - 400 023

Scrip Code : 526650

Dear Sirs,

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd.

4th Floor, Tower-1,

Tel. : +91-11-4747 2200

NBCC Plaza, Pushp Vihar

Fax : +9111 2956 1171

Sector-5, Saket,

E-mail : ho@tfciltd.com

New Delhi-110017

Web: www.tfciltd.com

CIN : L65910DL1989PLC034812

TF/LISTING/22

August 26, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza, Sandra Kurla Complex,

Banda (East),

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: TFCILTD

Sub: Intimation of Book Closure pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities &

Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

This is to inform you that the 33" Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. will be held on Monday, the 19day of September, 2022 at 11.00 a.m., through Video Conferencing (VC)/other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) facility. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 13, 2022 to September 19, 2022 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of Annual Book closing (AGM) and for determining the names of members eligible for dividend on Equity Shares, if declared at the meeting.

Further, in terms of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014, the Company will provide remote e-voting and venue e-voting facility to its Shareholders to exercise their vote for transacting the business at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 19 September, 2022. The Company would be availing e-voting services of Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). The remote voting period would begin on September 16, 2022 at 9.00 a.m. (IST) and ends on September 18, 2022 at 5.00 p.m. (IST). Further, the Company has fix ed Monday, September 12, 2022 as the cut-offdate to determine the Shareholders eligibl e to cast their vote electronica lly at the above mentioned AGM.

Yours faithfully,

.2...

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2022 04:00:02 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2021 1 289 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
Net income 2021 807 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
Net Debt 2021 13 012 M 163 M 163 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,15x
Yield 2021 1,30%
Capitalization 5 377 M 67,3 M 67,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,3x
EV / Sales 2021 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart TOURISM FINANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOURISM FINANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anoop Bali Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sethurathnam Ravi Chairman
Sanjay Ahuja Secretary, Vice President & Compliance Officer
Subrahmoneyan C. Sekhar Independent Non-Executive Director
Bapi Munshi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOURISM FINANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED0.34%67
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED1.22%53 324
ORIX CORPORATION-1.98%19 937
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-27.46%16 211
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED53.12%8 194
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-60.91%5 700