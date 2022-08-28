Tourism Finance of India : Annual General Meeting

Sub: Intimation of Book Closure pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities &

Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

This is to inform you that the 33" Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. will be held on Monday, the 19day of September, 2022 at 11.00 a.m., through Video Conferencing (VC)/other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) facility. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 13, 2022 to September 19, 2022 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of Annual Book closing (AGM) and for determining the names of members eligible for dividend on Equity Shares, if declared at the meeting.

Further, in terms of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014, the Company will provide remote e-voting and venue e-voting facility to its Shareholders to exercise their vote for transacting the business at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 19 September, 2022. The Company would be availing e-voting services of Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). The remote voting period would begin on September 16, 2022 at 9.00 a.m. (IST) and ends on September 18, 2022 at 5.00 p.m. (IST). Further, the Company has fix ed Monday, September 12, 2022 as the cut-offdate to determine the Shareholders eligibl e to cast their vote electronica lly at the above mentioned AGM.

Yours faithfully,

Company Secretary