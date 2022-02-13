Log in
    526650   INE305A01015

TOURISM FINANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(526650)
Tourism Finance of India : Investor Presentation

02/13/2022 | 02:02am EST
Q3FY22 INVESTOR PRESENTATION

1

Safe Harbor

This presentation has been prepared by and is the sole responsibility of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited (the "Company"). By accessing this presentation, you are agreeing to be bound by the trailing restrictions.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation or inducement to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer or recommendation to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of the Company, nor shall it or any part of it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment thereof. In particular, this presentation is not intended to be a prospectus or offer document under the applicable laws of any jurisdiction, including India. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation. Such information and opinions are in all events not current after the date of this presentation. There is no obligation to update, modify or amend this communication or to otherwise notify the recipient if information, opinion, projection, forecast or estimate set forth herein, changes or subsequently becomes inaccurate.

Certain statements contained in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact constitute "forward-looking statements." You can generally identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "objective", "goal", "plan", "potential", "project", "pursue", "shall", "should", "will", "would", or other words or phrases of similar import. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or other projections. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, among others: (a) our ability to successfully implement our strategy, (b) our growth and expansion plans, (c) changes in regulatory norms applicable to the Company, (d) technological changes, (e) investment income, (f) cash flow projections, and (g) other risks.

This presentation is for general information purposes only, without regard to any specific objectives, financial situations or informational needs of any particular person. The Company may alter, modify or otherwise change in any manner the content of this presentation, without obligation to notify any person of such change or changes.

2

Tourism Finance Corporation of India

9MFY22 - Financial Highlights

Gross Loan Book (Rs. In Crs)#

1,9891,924

Dec-20Dec-21

Gross NPL (%)

3.76%

0.87%

Dec-20Dec-21

#86% of GLB constitutes of MSME Loans

3

Borrowings (Rs. In Crs)

1,397

1,233

Dec-20Dec-21

Net NPL (%)

2.85%

0.63%

Dec-20Dec-21

Book Value per Share (Rs.)

95100

Dec-20Dec-21

Capital Adequacy Ratio (%)

Total CRAR Tier I

50.24% 49.67%

37.59% 36.80%

Dec-20Dec-21

Tourism Finance Corporation of India

9MFY22 - Financial Highlights

Disbursements (Rs. In Crs)

385

201

9MFY219MFY22

Cost of Borrowings & Return on Loans &

Advances (%)

COB Return on Loans & Advances

12.61%12.42%

9.04%8.76%

9MFY219MFY22

4

PAT (Rs. In Crs)

6363

9MFY219MFY22

ROE (%)

11.03%

9.96%

9MFY219MFY22

NIMs (%)

5.53%5.85%

9MFY219MFY22

ROA (%)

3.73%3.86%

9MFY219MFY22

Tourism Finance Corporation of India

Q3FY22 - Financial Highlights

Disbursements (Rs. In Crs)

200

77

Q3FY21Q3FY22

Cost of Borrowings & Return on Loans &

Advances (%)

COB Return on Loans & Advances

12.55%12.21%

9.04%8.76%

Q3FY21Q3FY22

5

PAT (Rs. In Crs)

24

20

Q3FY21Q3FY22

ROE (%)

12.68%

9.32%

Q3FY21Q3FY22

NIMs (%)

5.96%5.76%

Q3FY21Q3FY22

ROA (%)

4.40%

3.69%

Q3FY21Q3FY22

Tourism Finance Corporation of India

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 07:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
