Tourism Finance of India : Reply to Clarification Sought

Dear Sir,
Re: Clarification - Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 -
Change in Directors
With reference to your email dated 4.4.2022 in response to our announcement made today on the subject matter, we hereby affirm that the Director(s)/Whole time Director appointed (as mentioned in the said announcement) are not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority.
You are requested to take note of the above.
Yours faithfully,
Company Secretary
