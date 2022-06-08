Tourism Finance of India : Reply to Clarification Sought

Web: www.tfciltd.com

TF/LISTING/22 April 4, 2022

Tel. : +91-11-4747 2200

Fax: +91 11 2956 1171 E-mail:ho@tfciltd.com

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd.

4th Flor, Tower-1,NBCC Plaza, Pushp Vihar Sector-5,Saket,

New Delhi-110017

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E),

Mumbai- 400 051

Dear Sir,

Re: Clarification - Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 -

Change in Directors

With reference to your email dated 4.4.2022 in response to our announcement made today on the subject matter, we hereby affirm that the Director(s)/Whole time Director appointed (as mentioned in the said announcement) are not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority.

You are requested to take note of the above.

Yours faithfully,

Company Secretary