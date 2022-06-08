Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    526650   INE305A01015

TOURISM FINANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(526650)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  06-06
55.00 INR   -0.54%
05/19Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited Recommends Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
05/19Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/02Acuite Ratings & Research Keeps AA- Rating on Tourism Finance's Debts; Outlook Negative
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tourism Finance of India : Reply to Clarification Sought

06/08/2022 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Web: www.tfciltd.com
CIN : L65910DL1989PLC034812
TF/LISTING/22 April 4, 2022
Tel. : +91-11-47472200
Fax: +91 11 2956 1171 E-mail:ho@tfciltd.com

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd.

4th Flor, Tower-1,NBCC Plaza, Pushp Vihar Sector-5,Saket,

New Delhi-110017

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E),

Mumbai- 400 051

Dear Sir,

Re: Clarification - Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 -

Change in Directors

With reference to your email dated 4.4.2022 in response to our announcement made today on the subject matter, we hereby affirm that the Director(s)/Whole time Director appointed (as mentioned in the said announcement) are not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority.

You are requested to take note of the above.

Yours faithfully,

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 06:41:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOURISM FINANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
05/19Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited Recommends Dividend for the Financial Year..
CI
05/19Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year..
CI
05/02Acuite Ratings & Research Keeps AA- Rating on Tourism Finance's Debts; Outlook Negative
MT
04/14Tourism Finance CEO Retires
MT
04/14Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited Announces Retirement of Anirban Chakrabort..
CI
04/14Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited Announces Retirement of Anirban Chakrabort..
CI
03/31Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited Announces Retirement of S. Ravi as Indepen..
CI
02/13TOURISM FINANCE OF INDIA : Investor Presentation
PU
02/12Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Qua..
CI
2021Tourism Finance Corporation to Raise $7 Million Via Non-Convertible Debentures
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 284 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
Net income 2022 853 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
Net Debt 2022 10 608 M 137 M 137 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,37x
Yield 2022 2,00%
Capitalization 4 970 M 64,0 M 64,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart TOURISM FINANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOURISM FINANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anoop Bali Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sethurathnam Ravi Chairman
Sanjay Ahuja Secretary, Vice President & Compliance Officer
Subrahmoneyan C. Sekhar Independent Non-Executive Director
Bapi Munshi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOURISM FINANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED-7.25%64
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-15.74%45 678
ORIX CORPORATION4.86%22 144
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-21.60%18 239
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED26.89%6 984
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-56.61%6 283