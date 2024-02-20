Tourism Holdings Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended December 31, 2023. For the half year, the company reported revenue was NZD 449.2 million compared to NZD 261.05 million a year ago. Net income was NZD 39.73 million compared to NZD 25.16 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.184 compared to NZD 0.153 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.183 compared to NZD 0.153 a year ago.