Tourism Holdings Limited is a New Zealand-based tourism company. The Company is a commercial recreational vehicle (RV) rental operator. It also operates tourism adventure, travel technology and commercial vehicle manufacturing businesses. In New Zealand/Australia, it operates rental brands (Maui, Britz, Apollo, Mighty, Hippie, Cheapa Campa), manufacturing (Action Manufacturing, Apollo), retail brands (Talvor, Kea, Winnebago, Adria, Coromal, Windsor), retail dealerships (RV Super Centre, Apollo RV Sales, Kratzmann, George Day, Sydney RV, E-Camperco), travel technology (TripTech) and tourism attractions (Kiwi Experience and the Discover Waitomo Group, which includes Waitomo Glowworm Caves, Ruakuri Cave, Aranui Cave and The Legendary Black Water Rafting Co.). In North America, it operates the Road Bear RV, El Monte RV, CanaDream, Britz and Mighty rental brands. In the United Kingdom and Europe, it operates the Just go, Apollo and Bunk Campers rental brands.