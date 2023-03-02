Tourmaline Oil : 2022 Annual Information Form

STATEMENT OF RESERVES DATA AND OTHER OIL AND GAS INFORMATION
9
OTHER BUSINESS INFORMATION
21
DIVIDENDS
23
DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE
24
ESCROWED SECURITIES AND SECURITIES SUBJECT TO CONTRACTUAL RESTRICTION ON
TRANSFER
26
DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS
27
LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AND REGULATORY ACTIONS
30
INTEREST OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS
30
AUDITOR, TRANSFER AGENT AND REGISTRAR
30
MATERIAL CONTRACTS
30
INTERESTS OF EXPERTS
30
INDUSTRY CONDITIONS
31
RISK FACTORS
48
AUDIT COMMITTEE INFORMATION
71
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
72
SELECTED ABBREVIATIONS
72
SELECTED CONVERSIONS
73
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
74
NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES
77
CERTAIN RESERVES DATA INFORMATION
77
DRILLING LOCATIONS
78
SCHEDULES
SCHEDULE "A" - FORM 51-101F2 REPORT ON RESERVES DATA BY INDEPENDENT QUALIFIED RESERVES EVALUATOR OR AUDITOR
SCHEDULE "B" - FORM 51-101F3 REPORT OF MANAGEMENT AND DIRECTORS ON OIL AND GAS DISCLOSURE
SCHEDULE "C" - AUDIT COMMITTEE MANDATE AND AUDIT COMMITTEE DISCLOSURE
ABOUT TOURMALINE
Tourmaline is Canada's largest and most active natural gas producer dedicated to producing the lowest- emission, and lowest-cost, natural gas in North America. We are an investment grade exploration and production company providing strong and predictable operating and financial performance through the development of our three core areas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin ("WCSB"). With our existing large reserve base, decades- long drilling inventory, relentless focus on execution and cost management, and industry-leading environmental performance, we are excited to provide shareholders an excellent return on capital, and an attractive source of income through our base dividend and surplus free cash flow distribution strategies. Tourmaline's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOU". Additional information on Tourmaline can be accessed at www.sedar.comor from the Corporation's website at www.tourmalineoil.com.
CONVENTIONS
Unless otherwise indicated, any reference in this Annual Information Form to "Tourmaline", the "Company", the "Corporation", "we" or "our" means Tourmaline Oil Corp. Certain other terms used but not defined herein are defined in National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI51-101"), in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook maintained by the Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers (Calgary Chapter) (the "COGE Handbook"), in the Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 51-324 - Glossary to NI51-101Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities and under the heading "Selected Abbreviations" herein. Unless otherwise specified, information in this Annual Information Form is as at the end of the Company's most recently completed financial year, being December 31, 2022. All dollar amounts herein are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated. See "Non-GAAPand Other Financial Measures", "Selected Abbreviations", "Selected Conversions", "Forward-LookingStatements" and "Certain Reserves Data Information". Certain portions of Tourmaline's audited consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2022 are incorporated by reference into this Annual Information Form as indicated herein. The Financial Statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All references in this Annual Information Form to management are to the persons who are identified in this Annual Information Form as the executive officers of the Company. See "Directors and Officers". All statements in this Annual Information Form made by or on behalf of management are made in such persons' capacities as executive officers of the Company and not in their personal capacities. Credit ratings are intended to provide investors with an independent measure of credit quality of an issue of securities. Credit ratings are not recommendations to purchase, hold or sell securities and do not address the market price or suitability of a specific security for a particular investor. There is no assurance that any rating will remain in effect for any given period of time or that any rating will not be revised or withdrawn entirely by a rating agency in the future if, in its judgment, circumstances so warrant. The information found on, or accessible through, Tourmaline's website does not form part of this Annual Information Form. This Annual Information Form contains information relating to Tourmaline's business as well as historical and projected future performance, Tourmaline expectations, forecasts and guidance and other market data. When considering this data, investors should bear in mind that historical results and market data may not be indicative of the future results that investors should expect from Tourmaline.
CORPORATE STRUCTURE
Name, address and incorporation
Tourmaline Oil Corp. was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "ABCA") under the name "1415065 Alberta Ltd." on July 21, 2008. On August 26, 2008, Tourmaline filed Articles of Amendment to change its name to "Tourmaline Oil Corp.". On October 24, 2008, Tourmaline filed Articles of Amendment to: (i) create a new class of shares designated as first preferred shares (the "First Preferred Shares"), issuable in series, and a new class of shares designated as second preferred shares (the "Second Preferred Shares"), issuable in series, and amend the terms of the common shares (the "Common Shares"); (ii) remove the "private company" restrictions; and
change the minimum number of directors of the Company from one to three. Tourmaline amalgamated with its wholly-owned subsidiaries Pienza Petroleum Inc. ("Pienza") and Vigilant Exploration Inc. ("Vigilant") on January 1, 2010, amalgamated with its wholly-owned subsidiary Altia Energy Ltd. ("Altia") on January 1, 2011, amalgamated with its wholly-owned subsidiary Cinch Energy Corp. ("Cinch") on January 1, 2012, amalgamated with its wholly-owned subsidiary Huron Energy Corporation ("Huron") on January 1, 2013, amalgamated with its wholly-
2
owned subsidiary Santonia Energy Inc. ("Santonia") on January 1, 2015, amalgamated with its wholly-owned subsidiaries Bergen Resources Inc. ("Bergen") and Mapan Energy Ltd. ("Mapan") on January 1, 2016, amalgamated with its wholly-owned subsidiaries Polar Star Canadian Oil and Gas, Inc. ("Polar Star"), Chinook Energy Inc. ("Chinook"), Modern Resources Inc. ("Modern"), and Jupiter Resources Inc. ("Jupiter") on January 1, 2021, amalgamated with its wholly-owned subsidiary Black Swan Energy Ltd. ("Black Swan") on July 15, 2021, and amalgamated with its wholly-owned subsidiary Rising Star Resources Ltd. ("Rising Star") on January 1, 2023, in each case continuing as Tourmaline Oil Corp.
Tourmaline's head office is located at Suite 2900, 250 - 6th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H7 and its registered office is located at Suite 2400, 525 - 8th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 1G1.
Intercorporate relationships
The Company has no subsidiaries in which the assets and revenues of such subsidiaries exceed 10% individually, or 20% in the aggregate, of the total consolidated assets or total consolidated revenues of the Company as at and for the year ended December 31, 2022.
The following diagram illustrates the intercorporate relationship between Tourmaline and its subsidiaries, the percentage of votes attached to all voting securities of the subsidiaries beneficially owned, or controlled or directed, directly or indirectly, by Tourmaline and the jurisdiction of incorporation of the subsidiaries.
Tourmaline Oil Corp.
(Alberta)
31.3%
Topaz Energy Corp.
(Alberta)
100%
Tourmaline Oil Marketing Corp.
(Delaware, USA)
DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS
Overview
Tourmaline is an investment grade Canadian senior crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on providing strong and predictable long-term growth and a steady return to shareholders through an aggressive exploration, development, production and acquisition program in the WCSB. Tourmaline commenced active operations in the fall of 2008 with the objective of building a successful Canadian crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company with a long-term business strategy similar to that of Duvernay Oil Corp. ("Duvernay") and Berkley Petroleum Corp. ("Berkley"), companies previously founded and managed by certain key members of Tourmaline's senior management team. Through a series of strategic acquisitions, farm-ins, joint ventures and land acquisitions combined with its active capital exploration and development program, Tourmaline has increased current production to approximately 520,000 - 530,000 Boe/d. The Company has assembled an extensive undeveloped land position with a large, multi-year drilling inventory and operating control of important natural gas processing and transportation infrastructure in three core long-term growth areas - the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney and the Peace River High Triassic Oil Complex.
To date, the Company has raised approximately $4.0 billion through private placement equity financings and public offerings, approximately $375.2 million of which was raised from Tourmaline's directors, officers, employees and their associates, and strategically completed a number of acquisitions to cost-effectively build its current production and extensive land position. The acquisitions have complemented an aggressive exploration, development and production program that is intended to be the Company's primary long-term growth engine.
Management believes that the location, size, concentration and other attributes of the Company's three core long-term growth areas provide an opportunity for the Company to achieve operating cost, reserve recovery, deliverability and production efficiencies through a large-scale, repeatable capital exploration and development
3
program. Tourmaline is aggressively executing this program using principally 3D seismic data to identify drilling locations for multi-stage fracture stimulations of vertical and horizontal wells. A key component of Tourmaline's long-term business strategy has always been to be one of the lowest cost operators within its core areas.
Business Strategy
Tourmaline's long-term business strategy is to increase shareholder value by providing both strong and predictable long-term growth and a steady return to shareholders through an aggressive exploration, development, production and acquisition program in the WCSB by building its extensive asset base in its three core exploration and production areas and exploiting and developing these areas to increase reserves, production and cash flows at an attractive return on invested capital. The Company seeks to execute this strategy by: aggressively drilling and developing its extensive undeveloped land position; adopting and employing advanced drilling and completion techniques; pursuing strategic acquisitions with significant potential synergies; undertaking wildcat exploration drilling for new pool discoveries and enhancing returns by focusing on operational and cost efficiencies. The Company strives to be one of the lowest cost producers in the WCSB in order to accomplish its business strategy in any economic and commodity price environment.
General Development of the Business
The general development of Tourmaline's business since 2020 and up to the date of this Annual Information Form which includes events, such as acquisitions or dispositions, or conditions that have had an influence on that development, are described below and are also described under the headings "Acquisition Summary".
2020
On September 9, 2020, Tourmaline was assigned an issuer credit rating of BBB with a stable trend from DBRS Limited ("DBRS"). This public investment grade credit rating validated the overall financial health of Tourmaline as a stable, low-risk, senior North American oil and gas producer. The Company believes that an investment grade rating provides confidence, helps in obtaining and managing debt on favourable terms and provides for better benchmarking comparisons.
On October 26, 2020, Topaz Energy Corp. ("Topaz") completed its initial public offering and Tourmaline sold 1.0 million Topaz common shares in connection with the offering at a price of $13.00 per share (the "Secondary Offering") for total gross proceeds of $13.0 million. After giving effect to the Topaz offering, including the subsequent exercise by the underwriters of the over-allotment option, and the Secondary Offering, Tourmaline owned 58.1 million Topaz common shares which had a market value of $790.8 million as December 31, 2020. This represented an ownership interest of 51.7% and a non-controlling interest of 48.3% at December 31, 2020.
On November 4, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") increased the Company's quarterly dividend by 17% to $0.14 per Common Share.
On December 18, 2020, Tourmaline completed the acquisition of Jupiter for total common share consideration of $418.9 million (comprised of 24.2 million Common Shares) plus the assumption of net debt.
2021
On January 25, 2021, Tourmaline issued $250 million of senior unsecured notes due January 25, 2028 at a fixed annual interest rate of 2.077%.
On March 10, 2021, the Board increased the Company's quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.16 per Common
Share.
In April 2021, Tourmaline acquired 50% of the assets of Saguaro Resources Ltd. ("Saguaro") in the Laprise- Conroy North Montney play area of NEBC for cash consideration of $205 million and entered into a joint operators agreement to develop these assets. Tourmaline will operate the assets.
On June 11, 2021, the Board increased the Company's quarterly dividend by 6% to $0.17 per Common Share.
In July and August 2021, Tourmaline completed two transactions with Topaz for total cash consideration of $390 million. Pursuant to these two transactions, Tourmaline granted Topaz a gross overriding royalty on certain BC Montney lands and a 10% working interest in the Tourmaline Gundy facility complex (Phases 1 and 2) which is backstopped by a take or pay contract on 40 MMcf/d of Tourmaline production at Gundy for a 10-year period.
