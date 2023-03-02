Tourmaline Oil : 2022 Annual Information Form

ABOUT TOURMALINE

Tourmaline is Canada's largest and most active natural gas producer dedicated to producing the lowest- emission, and lowest-cost, natural gas in North America. We are an investment grade exploration and production company providing strong and predictable operating and financial performance through the development of our three core areas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin ("WCSB"). With our existing large reserve base, decades- long drilling inventory, relentless focus on execution and cost management, and industry-leading environmental performance, we are excited to provide shareholders an excellent return on capital, and an attractive source of income through our base dividend and surplus free cash flow distribution strategies. Tourmaline's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOU". Additional information on Tourmaline can be accessed at www.sedar.comor from the Corporation's website at www.tourmalineoil.com.

Unless otherwise indicated, any reference in this Annual Information Form to "Tourmaline", the "Company", the "Corporation", "we" or "our" means Tourmaline Oil Corp. Certain other terms used but not defined herein are defined in National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"), in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook maintained by the Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers (Calgary Chapter) (the "COGE Handbook"), in the Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 51-324 - Glossary to NI 51-101Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities and under the heading "Selected Abbreviations" herein. Unless otherwise specified, information in this Annual Information Form is as at the end of the Company's most recently completed financial year, being December 31, 2022.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "ABCA") under the name "1415065 Alberta Ltd." on July 21, 2008. On August 26, 2008, Tourmaline filed Articles of Amendment to change its name to "Tourmaline Oil Corp.". On October 24, 2008, Tourmaline filed Articles of Amendment to: (i) create a new class of shares designated as first preferred shares (the "First Preferred Shares"), issuable in series, and a new class of shares designated as second preferred shares (the "Second Preferred Shares"), issuable in series, and amend the terms of the common shares (the "Common Shares"); (ii) remove the "private company" restrictions; and