Canadians and international citizens are looking for reliable, affordable, low-emission energy sources they can be proud to use. Our natural gas is the solution. Canada produces amongst the lowest-emission natural gas in the world, and our industry is reducing those emissions at a rapid pace. We should be supplying as much of the growing global demand as possible.

At Tourmaline, we're doing everything we can to drive the many opportunities for natural gas, both at home and abroad. In January 2023, for example, Tourmaline became the first Canadian producer to supply natural gas internationally through a unique 15-year,cross-border agreement with Cheniere Energy, a leading producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States. We see a tremendous opportunity for Canadian natural gas heading west and south for LNG feedstock. Canadian basins are still early in their producing reserve life and the expanding U.S. Gulf Coast LNG complex will increasingly call on Canadian producers for supply.

And in April 2023, we announced a joint development agreement to build and develop a network of compressed natural gas (CNG) stations along key highway corridors across Western Canada. This initiative will help heavy-haul trucks and other commercial transportation fleets transition to using CNG, a lower-emitting alternative to gasoline and diesel. We know from experience the effects will be profound. Across our operations, we have made significant efforts to displace diesel with natural gas, saving costs and dramatically reducing a broad spectrum of emissions, not just CO2.

1Source: World Research Institute.

2Source: Conference Board of Canada. To learn more click here.