Tourmaline Oil : SECOND QUARTER 2021 DELIVERS RECORD FREE CASH FLOW

The Company received a credit rating upgrade in July 2021, following the close of the Black Swan acquisition, to BBB (high) from BBB, by DBRS Morningstar, for both the Issuer Rating and the Senior Unsecured Notes. According to DBRS Morningstar, the rating upgrades reflect the improvement in both the Company's business risk and financial risk profiles. The credit rating upgrade is expected to result in lower effective interest rates on Company debt which are already extremely low and in the top tier at 1.72% for the second quarter of 2021.