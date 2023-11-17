TOWELLERS LIMITED CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION 2023
Industry Overview
Some industry facts and figures - Global
The global textilemarket grew from $573.22 billion in 2022 to $610.91 billion in 2023 at a compound
annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.
v
Pakistan is the 10th largest exporter of Textile commodities in the world and provides 9% of the global textile needs. and In the year 2021-2023,the Textile Industry contributed to approximately 8.5% to the GDP of Pakistan;
Industry facts & figures
Annual growth rate of 13% was targeted for textile exports of Pakistan during the
years 2020-2025 to achieve the export target of $25 billion.
v
In fiscal year 2022-23 ended June 30, textile and garment exports from Pakistan declined by 14.63 percent to $16.5 billion against $19.33 billion in the previous fiscal year.
Industry performance during the ongoing year 2023
The Country's textile group exports declined by 9.95 percent during first quarter of year 2023-24 and stood at US$ 4.127 billion compared to US$ 4.584 billion during the same period last year.;
Pakistan's textile exports in October 2023 ,however, have grown by 5 percent to $1.43 billion over the corresponding month last year of US$ 1.36 billion. Comparing September figures to October 2023, exports have grown by 5 percent, which was also at US$ 1.36 billion.
Brief Company Profile
Towellers Limited has been manufacturing textile products since 1973. The company is operated now by its third generation and has business experience spreading over almost 5 decades. The Company owns vertically integrated mills having their own weaving, dyeing, and sewing operations - it manufactures and exports textile made ups comprising of knitwear garments, Towels, blankets, and baby products.
The Company manufactures over 18 million pieces of knitted apparel as well as 1.2m lbs of terry towels annually and has an annual turnover of US$ 43 M.
Some of the manufacturing processes are as follows:
Knitting Section
Checking Area
