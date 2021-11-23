Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Tower Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWR   NZTWRE0011S2

TOWER LIMITED

(TWR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tower : FY21 Results Announcement to Market & Capital Return

11/23/2021 | 03:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

For personal use only

Level 5, 136 Fanshawe Street

Auckland 1142, New Zealand

ARBN 645 941 028

Incorporated in New Zealand

Market Information

Company Announcements Office

NZX Limited

ASX Limited

Level 1, NZX Centre

Exchange Centre

11 Cable Street

Level 6, 20 Bridge Street

Wellington

Sydney NSW 2000

New Zealand

Australia

24 November, 2021

Tower announces FY21 result, dividend and proposed capital return

Kiwi insurer, Tower Limited (NZX/ASX:TWR) has today reported full year profit of $19.3m, up 72% from $11.2m at the full year 2020. Underlying profit including large events was $20.8m, compared to $28.4m in the prior year.

The Board has declared a final dividend of 2.5 cents per share, bringing total dividends for FY21 to 5 cents per share. As at 30 September Tower New Zealand Parent's solvency ratio was 271% and the company was holding $56.6m above its target solvency margin. Considering current opportunities and the company's capital position, the Board has proposed the return of $30.4m excess capital to shareholders by way of a compulsory share buyback*.

Summary of key results:

  • Reported profit including large events $19.3m vs $11.2m in FY20
  • Underlying NPAT including large events $20.8m vs $28.4m in FY20
  • Gross written premium (GWP) $404m, up 5% on FY20
  • Customer numbers increased 5% to 304,000, market share up to 9.2%
  • Management expense ratio (MER) improved to 37% vs 39% in FY20
  • Combined operating ratio (COR) 91.4%, increased 2.7%

Tower CEO Blair Turnbull said the full year result reflected challenging external factors first signalled at the half year. These included an increase in large events and large house claims, Covid- related claims costs inflation, and lower investment income.

"Tower has navigated a difficult year. Our focus has been on addressing a range of external challenges, while supporting our customers and delivering on our technology and distribution growth strategies," said Mr Turnbull.

FY21 large events comprised a $13.9m impact up from $9.7m in the prior year and included the large fire at Lake Ōhau and severe floods in Napier in late 2020, and Westport flooding in July. The frequency of large house claims, predominantly driven by house fires, continued to increase in the second half rising 61% over the year to 92, totaling approximately $21.1m. Inflationary pressures also continued to challenge claims costs which increased $17.1m in total to $166.8m, while net investment income reduced by $5.1m to $0.2m for the year.

Tower is responding to climate change risks and market challenges with rating and underwriting actions that will continue to ensure a strong and stable insurance business. In August Tower changed the full replacement fire benefit in its house insurance policies to an extended sum insured offering. Earlier this month, Tower announced the extension of its risk-based pricing strategy to include flooding with the aim of assisting customers to better understand their risks and insurance premiums while more accurately matching insurance pricing to risks. Tower believes this a fairer and more transparent way of pricing insurance which will also further strengthen the company's financial resilience.

* Under a Court Scheme of Arrangement. Subject to necessary approvals.

For personal use only

Level 5, 136 Fanshawe Street

Auckland 1142, New Zealand

ARBN 645 941 028

Incorporated in New Zealand

Prudent cost control and improved efficiencies saw Tower's overall MER improve to 37% versus 39% in FY20. These efficiency improvements were achieved while continuing to invest in Tower's flagship My Tower digital and data platform, which has now reached 132,000 registrations, over double this time last year.

Mr Turnbull says, "Tower's focus on simple and rewarding customer experiences combined with our digital and data capability have contributed to good growth, particularly in New Zealand where we saw a 7.9% premium increase to $350m. As part of our focus on developing deeper customer relationships we have enhanced our customer experience, introduced new products and automated our marketing delivery.

"We were particularly pleased to see Tower's leading motor product win two Canstar awards in 2021 - the top Car Insurer of the Year Award, and also an Outstanding Value Award alongside our partner brand Trade Me.

"Tower ends the year in a strong position to continue delivering sustainable earnings, dividends and premium growth.

"Transforming the customer experience lies at the heart of this strategy. In the year ahead Tower will continue to build customer relationships through leading partnerships and a richer product set. In 2022, Tower will be offering a world class digital experience on one core leading platform for all our personal lines customers across New Zealand and the Pacific," says Mr Turnbull.

ENDS

This announcement has been authorised by the Tower Board.

TOWER

Blair Turnbull

Chief Executive Officer

Tower Limited

ARBN 088 481 234 Incorporated in New Zealand

For media enquiries, please contact in the first instance:

Emily Davies

Head of Corporate Affairs and Reputation

Tower Limited

Mobile: +64 21 815 149

Email: emily.davies@tower.co.nz

Results for announcement to the market

only

Name of issuer

Tower Limited

Reporting Period

12 months to 30 September 2021

Previous Reporting Period

12 months to 30 September 2020

Currency

NZD

Amount (000s)

Percentage change

Revenue from continuing

$428,205

4%

operations

use

Total Revenue

$428,205

4%

Net profit/(loss) from

$18,683

74%

continuing operations

Total net profit/(loss)

$18,683

74%

Interim/Final Dividend

Amount per Quoted Equity

2.5 cents

personal

Security

Imputed amount per Quoted

N/A

Equity Security

Record Date

19 January 2022

Dividend Payment Date

2 February 2022

Current period

Prior comparable period

Net tangible assets per

$ 0.57

$ 0.56

Quoted Equity Security

A brief explanation of any of

Revenues increased 4% year-on-year through a balanced mix of

the figures above necessary

premium rating increases and attracting new customers to Tower,

to enable the figures to be

partly offset by lower investment revenue.

understood

Net profit increased by 74% year-on-year, primarily due to the

prior year being impacted by the impairment of a receivable from

the EQC. The comparative period has been restated due to the

retrospective application of the change in accounting policy for

For

software-as-a-service assets.

Please refer to the 2021 annual results presentation for further

information.

Authority for this announcement

Name of person authorised

Hannah Snelling, Company Secretary

to make this announcement

Contact person for this

Emily Davies, Head of Corporate Affairs and Reputation

announcement

Contact phone number

+64 21 815 149

Contact email address

emily.davies@tower.co.nz

Date of release through MAP

24 November 2021

Audited financial statements accompany this announcement.

onlyuse

personalTower Limited

Consolidated financial statements

for the year ended 30 September 2021 For

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tower Limited published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 20:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOWER LIMITED
03:50pTOWER : FY21 Results Announcement to Market & Capital Return
PU
11/01Tower Limited acquired an additional 22% stake in National Pacific Insurance Limited fr..
CI
10/17TOWER : Appoints CFO
MT
09/21TOWER : Insurer Tower Lowers FY21 Profit Guidance
MT
08/23Tower Limited Announces Change of Registered Office and Address for Service
CI
07/08TOWER : CFO to Leave End-2021
MT
07/08Tower Limited Announces Resignation of Jeff Wright as Chief Financial Officer, Effectiv..
CI
07/04Tower Limited Provides Update on Previous Announcement of Interim Dividend or the Perio..
CI
06/29TOWER LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/13TOWER : Estimates Up to $2 Million in Financial Impact from Canterbury Floods
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 371 M 258 M 258 M
Net income 2021 20,3 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
Net cash 2021 73,5 M 51,1 M 51,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 7,36%
Capitalization 272 M 189 M 189 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart TOWER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tower Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOWER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,65 NZD
Average target price 1,00 NZD
Spread / Average Target 55,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Blair Mclaren Turnbull Chief Executive Officer
Jeff Wright Chief Financial Officer
Michael Peter Stiassny Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jane Hardy General Manager-Claims & Operations
Graham Robert Stuart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOWER LIMITED-9.15%190
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.50.40%47 277
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES11.75%38 591
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.14.68%36 238
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION3.29%32 552
SAMPO OYJ27.13%27 266