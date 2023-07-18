Tower Limited is a New Zealand-based company, which is engaged in the provision of general insurance. The Company operates in two geographical segments: New Zealand and the Pacific region. The New Zealand segment consists of general insurance business underwritten in New Zealand. The Pacific Islands segment includes general insurance business underwritten in the Pacific by Company's subsidiaries and branch operations. The Company offers car insurance, house insurance, contents insurance, landlord insurance, boat insurance, business insurance, travel insurance, pet insurance, renters? insurance, house and contents bundle, electric vehicle insurance, motorbike insurance, lifestyle block and farm, caravan or trailer insurance and motorhome insurance. Its subsidiaries include Tower Insurance (Cook Islands) Limited, Tower Insurance (Fiji) Limited, National Pacific Insurance Limited (NPI), Tower Insurance (Vanuatu) Limited and Tower Services Limited.