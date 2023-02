Feb 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand-based insurer Tower Ltd said on Tuesday number of claims from damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle jumped to 2,200, up from 945 received by Feb. 17, and expects more to follow.

Tower said claims from Auckland and Upper North Island weather event in Australia rose to around 5,325 from 4,850 on Feb. 17. (Reporting by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)