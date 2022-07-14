TOWER ONE WIRELESS ANNOUNCES TWENTY-TWO TOWERS COMPLETED - ADDITIONAL NON-CANCELLABLE RENT OF $ 2,600,000

TOWER ONE CONSTRUCTION UPDATE FOR THE MONTH OF JUNE 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOWER ONE WIRELESS CORP. (CSE: TO) (OTCQB: TOWTF) (Frankfurt: 1P3N) (“Tower One” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a construction update for the month of June 2022.



During the month of June, the Company complet ed twenty-two (22 ) new towers : eleven ( 11 ) towers in Colombia , ten (10 ) towers in Ecuador , and one (1) tower in Mexico with a total of fifty-one (51) towers under construction in these specific countries, as well . These towers are built to suit for specific clients and will provide a total, non-cancellable rent revenue for 10 years of approximately $ 2 , 6 00,000 (* This figure excludes colocation revenue upside and inflation escalator terms).

Tower One began the year with 204 towers in operation and as of June 30th the company now owns and operates 282 towers, given the current construction schedule we expect to have approximately 450 towers in operation by year end.

Tower Porfolio







Total Towers Built Month June 22 Total Tower Built YTD 78 Total Towers in Portfolio 282 Colocations (Total) 42 Total Tower Tenants 324





Tower One continues to support the efforts to deploy efficient telecommunications networks which lead to more connected and serviced communities across Latin America. Deploying new infrastructure to provide mobile internet coverage has a direct effect in reducing the digital gap of users and communities ensuring inclusion and improving the economic development.

A copy of the construction report for the month of June 2022 can be found in the Company’s web site or following this link:

About Tower One

Tower One’s principal business is to build, own and operate multi-tenant wireless telecommunications infrastructure (“towers”) in Latin America. Tower One leases space on its towers to mobile network operators. The Company is focused on the build to suit tower industry whereby a long-term lease is secured with a tenant prior to building a tower. The Company owns and operates 231 towers in some the largest Spanish speaking countries in Latin America (Colombia, Ecuador, and Mexico) with a combined population of approximately 190 million people.

